Australian Open 2021 To Start On February 8, ATP Cup Delayed As Per Official Announcement

After weeks and weeks of deliberation about the Australian Open dates for next year, Tennis Australia and the ATP have announced a revised schedule for the initial months of 2021. This announcement comes after many rounds of high-intensity talks between the organizers and the government of the State of Victoria regarding the quarantine protocols to be followed at the high profile Grand Slam. The finalised dates for the Australian Open, along with a host of other ATP events have now been released on the Tour's website and social media accounts.

The ATP has today announced an update to the 2021 ATP Tour calendar, outlining a revised schedule for the first seven weeks of the season. — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 17, 2020

Finalized Australian Open dates for 2021 announced

A major feature on the ATP's calendar as the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open 2021 has been locked in to start on February 8 - a delay of three weeks from its usual start in the first week of January. This move comes as no surprise to fans or players, with many stakeholders having already announced that this was a possibility. The delay has been instituted in order to allow players the time to complete their 14-day mandatory quarantine and get in some match time before the Slam.

The ATP has also announced that a number of tournaments will be held through the initial months of 2021 to ensure "maximum playing opportunities ahead of the Australian Open 2021". With unbending quarantine protocols in place, it will be interesting to see whether World No.1 Novak Djokovic returns to Melbourne to defend his title or not. The confirmed postponement will also be a good sign for fans of Roger Federer who were worried that he may not be fit enough to return to the court in time for the Australian Open.

ATP 2021 schedule and ATP Cup 2021

The ATP 2021 season will be kicked off with the ATP 250 Delray Beach Open tournament and a new single-year ATP 250 tournament on hard court in Antalya, Turkey. Both events will run from January 5-13. This will be followed by the Australian Open Men’s qualifying rounds, which will take place from January 10-13 in Doha. The period from January 15-31 has been reserved for players and their entourages to travel to and quarantine in Melbourne. Players will take multiple tests during this time and will be allowed, with massive restrictions, to practise for a few hours each day.

In cognizance of Victoria's closed-border rules, the Adelaide International will be relocated to Melbourne along with a new ATP 250 event (Melbourne 2). The two tournaments will be held simultaneously in Melbourne from January 31 to February 6. The ATP Cup 2021, reduced from 24 teams to 12, will take place from February 1-5. This will all be the build-up to the main event - The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, which will follow from 8-21 February. The rest of the calendar is expected to go on with no delays or postponements.

Image Credits: AP