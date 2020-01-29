Australian Open: Alexander Zverev Surprisingly Reaches First-ever Grand Slam Semi-final

Alexander Zverev defeated Stanislas Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to book himself a place in the Australian Open semi-finals. The World No.7 will face Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem. With his win in the quarter-finals, the tennis star has broken his streak of crashing out of a major tournament before reaching the final four.

Also Read | Resurgent Muguruza Sets Up Halep Clash In Australian Open Semi-finals

"Yes, it is still true... I will keep that promise."@AlexZverev provides an update on his #Aces4BushfireRelief pledge - to donate every single cent of his prize money if he becomes #AO2020 champion.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/SsWUA9x8k5 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2020

Also Read | Fitter Than Ever, Halep Breezes Into Australian Open Semis

Alexander Zverev wants Rafael Nadal-Dominic Thiem clash to go on for six hours

Zverev will be able to put his feet up and watch his potential opponents, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, go head-to-head in the night session. After the match, the German said that he would enjoy the rest of the day in his hotel, enjoying a cold glass of cola while watching his prospective opponents (Nadal and Thiem) play each other.

Also Read | Australian Open Glance: Rafael Nadal- Dominic Thiem QF Could Be A Long One

During his match against Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev had a slight scare in the first set, and it looked like he would crash out of the quarter-finals. But he rallied back into the game. During his post-match presser, Alexander Zverev said that he felt awesome after the win. He said that he was preparing his losing speech in his head during the match.

Also Read | It's Barty Time At Australian Open; Local Hope Is Into Semis

Alexander Zverev praised his opponent, saying Wawrinka was on fire and that his quick returns took him by surprise. Explaining his first set debacle, Alexander Zverev said that he needed a set to get used to Wawrinka’s pace. He added that Stan Wawrinka played a great tournament. Alexander Zverev said that he was thrilled to be in the semi-finals of the competition.

Alexander Zverev said that if he got into the finals, it would be the most important day of his life. Zverev thanked everyone for their support and said that he hoped the win on Wednesday was a beginning towards winning many titles. Alexander Zverev had a false start in 2020, losing all three singles matches in the ATP Cup.

But the tennis star was able to find his form since arriving at Melbourne. The 22-year-old explained that he had worked hard on improving his game. He said that at the beginning of the year, he was struggling with everything, including his forehand, backhand and serve. But according to the star, he managed to regain his form just in time for the Grand Slam.

Also Read | Roger Federer Saves 7 Match Points To Stay Alive At Australian Open; Watch Video