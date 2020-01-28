Roger Federer Saves 7 Match Points To Stay Alive At Australian Open; Watch Video

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer once again showed why he is regarded as one of the players in the sport after making an incredible comeback from two sets down to win 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 against Tennys Sandgren in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. In the post-match interview, Roger Federer said that he got lucky in terms of victory.

He also said that in those seven match points, he was just hoping Sandgren was not going to smash the winner. He also added that as the match went on, he started to feel better again and the pressure eased off. He also said that he doesn't deserve this win but he is still alive in the tournament and very, very happy.

Also Read: Roger Federer Scripts Incredible Comeback To Down Tennnys Sandgren At Australian Open

Australian Open: Roger Federer comeback ensures semi-final place

After being down by two sets, Federer managed to hold onto his serves against Tennys Sandgren. In the ninth game, Tennys Sandgren managed to break Federer to take a 5-4 lead and was on the cusp of the greatest victory of his career. With Federer serving to save the match at 4-5, the unseeded Tennys Sandgren had three match points, but the unforced errors by Sandgren allowed Federer to claw back and eventually tie the match at 6-6 with a forehand winner.

The set eventually moved to a tie-break and it was Federer who struggled to hand Sandgren a 4-3 mini-break advantage. At 6-3, Sandgren once again had three match points, but Federer shockingly erased all of them to level the scores. On the seventh match point, Sandgren hit a slice backhand into the net. Federer earned a set point of his own at 8-7, but the American erased it with an ace. Federer secured a 9-8 lead before the American pulled an overhead shot wide.

Also Read: AB De Villiers Thrilled To Watch Roger Federer Play At Australian Open For The First Time

Australian Open: Roger Federer stats against Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic

Roger Federer remains unbeaten (15-0) in the quarter-finals at this event. He will next face the winner of the match between second-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic or No 32 seed Milos Raonic of Canada. Federer trails Djokovic 23-26 in their rivalry and has lost their past three matches in Melbourne, all of which took place in the semi-finals (2008, 2011, 2016). The Swiss leads Raonic 11-3 in their series and won their lone clash at this event in 2013.

Also Read: Roger Federer Wife Mirka Federer Gives Couple Goals; Captures Interview On Phone

Also Read: Roger Federer Wrestles With His Fitness Coach Before A Practice Session, Watch Video