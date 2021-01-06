Australian Open CEO Pleads For Patience, Reveals Strategy For Flying Players To Melbourne

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley is determined to have the Australian Open start on its slightly delayed date of February 8, 2021 at any cost. The marquee hardcourt Grand Slam event has faced a plethora of issues ranging all the way from finances to travel and living arrangement for the incoming players - things that Tiley may never have anticipated as potential issues for the Slam when he took on the role back in 2013. After overcoming a potential Supreme Court injunction looking to stop the games, Tiley has asked players to be patient with the organizers as they hustle to get things in order for the players' quarantine and pre-events.

We appreciate your patience and are conscious that time timelines are very tight. We are doing our utmost to get the flight details to the entire playing group as soon as possible. Thank you for bearing with us, we will get everyone to Melbourne. — Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) January 5, 2021

Australian Open under pressure but will happen; reassures Craig Tiley

Taking to Twitter after his tournament's close brush with the law, Craig Tiley has pleaded with players to remain patient as he and his team try to work out the "logistical puzzle" that the Slam is proving to be. "There have been some unavoidable delays finalising flight details for players... we appreciate your patience and are conscious that timelines are very tight," Tiley wrote. He also announced that the tournament will be chartering 18 jets to ferry players to Melbourne where they will remain quarantined for 14 days.

As of now, Tiley has announced that these planes will depart from Dubai, Singapore and Los Angeles in the middle of next week - just in time for players to make it to Melbourne and start their quarantine procedure so they can play the first of the ATP 500 events in Melbourne on January 31. Each of the planes will be flown at only 20% capacity in order to "ensure the flights are safe as possible for everyone". Tiley also announced that TA, with help from the Victorian government, had been successful in finding alternative hotels for players to quarantine in.

Tennis 2021 schedule

A blockbuster summer of tennis kicks off on Sunday 31 January!



The world’s best players are set to compete across seven events in the week leading into #AO2021 🍿 🙌 #AusOpen — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 1, 2021

The first Slam of the year, despite its heavy restrictions, is expected to draw all the big names including the top seeds from both, the Men and Women's draws. Men's No.2 Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will be playing at Melbourne Park for a shot at his 21st Slam, while defending champion and runner-up, No.1 Novak Djokovic and No.3 Dominic Thiem are also likely to return alongside youngsters Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Women's draw is also expected to have World No.1, Australian's Ash Barty, No.2 Simona Halep, No.3 Naomi Osaka and 2020's French Open winner Iga Swiatek. Also in the mix, is Serena Williams who will once again, try to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles and win her first Slam since her 2017 win at the Australian Open. Now recovered from the career-ending knife attack, No.8 Petra Kvitova will also be back in the fray for the tournament.

Image Credits: Australian Open website