Djokovic Vs Tsitsipas, Australian Open Highlights: Novak Wins 10th Title In Melbourne Park

Djokovic continues his dominance at Melbourne Park by beating Tsitsipas in straight sets to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam overall.
With Djokovic holding serve comfortably to take a 5-4 lead in the third set, he is just a game away from winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and a 22nd Grand Slam overall.
After both players lost their opening service games, the third set has since gone back and forth with both holding their services, similar to how the second set transpired.
After losing his opening service game in the third set, Djokovic keeps hold of his serve on two occasions to take a 3-2 lead
Just as it seemed that Tsitsipas was getting the edge in the third set, Djokovic breaks back to level the third set 1-1.
After going two sets down, Tsitsipas strikes early in the third set by breaking Djokovic's serve
Even though Tsitsipas gave it his all, the veteran Djokovic wins the tie-breaker to win the second set. The Serbian is now a set away from winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and a 22nd Grand Slam overall.
Tsitsipas currently leads the second set 6-5 after comfortably holding serve
The match seems to be going back and forth as Djokovic once again levels the scores in the second set
Just as it seemed that Djokovic may once again have an opportunity to break, Tsitsipas keeps his composure to take a 4-3 lead in the second set.
Djokovic continues to dominate his service games as he now levels the score at 3-3 in the second set
Despite all the pressure put on by Djokovic, Tsitsipas keeps his cool to take a 3-2 lead
Djokovic responds quickly by levelling the set score at 2-2.
Tsitsipas seems to have begun the second set strong as he now leads 2-1.
It does not take long for Djokovic to level the scores in the second set.
After losing the first set 6-3, Tsitsipas wins the opening game of the second set.
Novak Djokovic wins the first set 6-3 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the men's singles.
Novak is now 4-2 up in the first set against Tsitsipas.
Novak Djokovic has won the first game of the first set.
Fans in India wondering how to watch the Australian Open 2023 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.
The Australian Open 2023 men's singles final between Djokovic and Tsitsipas is about to begin.
The Australian Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take place at the iconic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.
The Australian Open 2023 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will commence no earlier than 2:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 29.