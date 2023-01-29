Last Updated:

Djokovic Vs Tsitsipas, Australian Open Highlights: Novak Wins 10th Title In Melbourne Park

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas are all set to lock horns against each other in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday. This is the second time Djokovic and Tsitsipas will meet in a Grand Slam final after the French Open final in 2021 where the former emerged victorious.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

17:12 IST, January 29th 2023
Djokovic wins record-extending 10th Australian Open title

Djokovic continues his dominance at Melbourne Park by beating Tsitsipas in straight sets to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam overall.

16:50 IST, January 29th 2023
Djokovic holds serve comfortably to take 5-4 lead in third set

With Djokovic holding serve comfortably to take a 5-4 lead in the third set, he is just a game away from winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and a 22nd Grand Slam overall.

16:42 IST, January 29th 2023
Third set seems to be a repeat of 2nd set

After both players lost their opening service games, the third set has since gone back and forth with both holding their services, similar to how the second set transpired.

16:27 IST, January 29th 2023
Djokovic leads 3-2 in third set

After losing his opening service game in the third set, Djokovic keeps hold of his serve on two occasions to take a 3-2 lead

16:22 IST, January 29th 2023
Djokovic breaks back

Just as it seemed that Tsitsipas was getting the edge in the third set, Djokovic breaks back to level the third set 1-1.

16:16 IST, January 29th 2023
Tsitsipas breaks Djokovic's serve

After going two sets down, Tsitsipas strikes early in the third set by breaking Djokovic's serve

15:53 IST, January 29th 2023
Djokovic wins second set

Even though Tsitsipas gave it his all, the veteran Djokovic wins the tie-breaker to win the second set. The Serbian is now a set away from winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and a 22nd Grand Slam overall.

15:47 IST, January 29th 2023
Can Djokovic take second set to a tie-breaker

Tsitsipas currently leads the second set 6-5 after comfortably holding serve

15:32 IST, January 29th 2023
Djokovic levels score at 4-4

The match seems to be going back and forth as Djokovic once again levels the scores in the second set

15:26 IST, January 29th 2023
Tsitsipas again keeps his composure to take 4-3 lead in second set

Just as it seemed that Djokovic may once again have an opportunity to break, Tsitsipas keeps his composure to take a 4-3 lead in the second set.

15:20 IST, January 29th 2023
Djokovic levels scores at 3-3

Djokovic continues to dominate his service games as he now levels the score at 3-3 in the second set

15:14 IST, January 29th 2023
Tsitsipas keeps his cool to take 3-2 lead

Despite all the pressure put on by Djokovic, Tsitsipas keeps his cool to take a 3-2 lead

15:10 IST, January 29th 2023
Djokovic levels set score at 2-2

Djokovic responds quickly by levelling the set score at 2-2.

15:03 IST, January 29th 2023
Tsitsipas takes 2-1 lead in second set

Tsitsipas seems to have begun the second set strong as he now leads 2-1.

15:00 IST, January 29th 2023
Djokovic levels scores in second set

It does not take long for Djokovic to level the scores in the second set.

14:58 IST, January 29th 2023
Tsitsipas takes 1-0 lead in second set

After losing the first set 6-3, Tsitsipas wins the opening game of the second set.

14:55 IST, January 29th 2023
Aus Open fina: Novak Djokovic wins the first set

Novak Djokovic wins the first set 6-3 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the men's singles.

 

14:35 IST, January 29th 2023
Aus Open: Djokovic 4-2 Tsitsipas in first set

Novak is now 4-2 up in the first set against Tsitsipas. 

14:24 IST, January 29th 2023
Djokovic wins first game

Novak Djokovic has won the first game of the first set.

14:03 IST, January 29th 2023
Live streaming and broadcast details

Fans in India wondering how to watch the Australian Open 2023 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

14:03 IST, January 29th 2023
Djokovic vs Tsitsipas final about to begin

The Australian Open 2023 men's singles final between Djokovic and Tsitsipas is about to begin.

13:28 IST, January 29th 2023
List of records that could be broken on Sunday
  • Djokovic is looking to win his 10th Australian Open title and if he manages to achieve the feat on Sunday, he will become only the third player in the history of the sport to have won a single Major 10 times or more. 
  • Djokovic is looking to win his 22nd Grand Slam title and if he clinches the Australian Open trophy on Sunday, he will equal Rafael Nadal's record for most Grand Slam men's singles title wins in the history of the Open Era. 
  • If Djokovic wins the men's singles final on Sunday, the 35-year-old will become the third oldest player to win the Australian Open title after Ken Rosewall and Roger Federer.
  • Djokovic is looking to extend his winning streak in Australia to 41 matches. He has not lost a single match in Australia since 2018 when he was beaten by South Korea’s Hyeon Chung.  
  • Tsitsipas will look to become only the sixth different player in history to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam final. Djokovic has lost only 11 Grand Slam finals in his career to five different players - Roger Federer (1), Rafael Nadal (5), Andy Murray (2), Stan Wawrinka (2), and Daniil Medvedev. 
  • The winner of the Australian Open men's singles final will become the World No. 1 ranked ATP player. This is the second consecutive Grand Slam men's singles final after the 2022 US Open where the winner is guaranteed to become the World No. 1.

 

13:25 IST, January 29th 2023
Where will the Australian Open men's singles final take place?

The Australian Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take place at the iconic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

13:18 IST, January 29th 2023
What time will the Australian Open men's singles final take place?

The Australian Open 2023 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will commence no earlier than 2:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 29.

