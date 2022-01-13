Australian Open: Novak Djokovic To Defend Title, Set To Face Miomir Kecmanovic In RD1

The cloud hovering over Novak Djokovic's participation at the Australian Open has finally ended with the current World No.1 set to defend his 10th Australian Open crown. The buildup to the tournament for the nine-time Australian Open tennis champion has not been great as he had to fight his way through detention after his visa was revoked over some irregularities found in his application.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic to defend his title

As per the Australian Open draw, Novak Djokovic will begin his title defence against Serbian counterpart Miomir Kecmanovic. 2021 Australian Open finalist and No.2 seed Daniil Medvedev will open his campaign against Henri Laaksonen. No. 6 seed Rafael Nadal will begin his campaign against Marcos Giron.

While Novak Djokovic has been handed his Round 1 opponent at the upcoming Australian Open, the question that still remains to be answered is whether his visa will be cancelled. He still faces the prospect of deportation as he is yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and now awaits a verdict from immigration minister Alex Hawke, who is considering whether to cancel his visa.



Earlier Novak Djokovic's visa was detained by the Australian Border Force and his visa was revoked over some irregularities found in his application. Djokovic submitted in the court that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 in December before coming to Australia which is why he did not need the vaccine. Despite being unvaccinated, the 20-time Grand Slam Champion was earlier granted a medical exemption to take part in the 2022 Australian Open.