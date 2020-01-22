Australian Open: Roger Federer Reacts To Facing John Millman, Cracks Joke About Rivalry

Roger Federer hardly broke a sweat during Round 2 of the Australian Open. He steamrolled his opponent Filip Krajinovic in straight sets at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday and entered the third round of the tournament. Federer defeated the World No. 41 Serbian 6-1 6-4 6-1. Federer is now just one win away from winning his 100th match at the Australian Open. He will next face a familiar opponent in the form of Australian John Millman.

Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer vs John Millman history

John Millman is remembered for upsetting Roger Federer in the Round of 16 clash at the 2018 US Open. Federer got some measure of revenge in June last year when he beat Millman at the Halle Open.

Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer speaks about facing Joh Millman

In a rematch of the 4R at the 2018 #USOpen, @rogerfederer will meet Aussie @johnhmillman in the third round at #AO2020.



Here's what the World No.3 had to say 🔊#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gUjMvKU1cB — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020

During an on-court interview following his win in the second round of the Australian Open, Roger Federer said that he has practised a lot with Millman. Speaking about the clash at the 2018 US Open, Federer joked that he almost passed out when he played in New York since it was so hot. He further joked that Millman had no problem since he was from Queensland. Remembering his previous clash with the Australian, he said that he has played him two other times - in Brisbane (where he almost lost) and in Halle. He further praised the opponent and said that Millman is a super good guy and a tough opponent.

Australian Open 2020: John Millman on facing Roger Federer

Earlier, John Millman admitted that he is looking forward to facing World No. 3 Roger Federer in the third round of the Australian Open. After winning the second round, Millman said that he is going to be the underdog. He also added that the stars aligned one night for him at Flushing Meadows.

