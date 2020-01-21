Australian Open: McEnroe Pledges $1000 To Bushfire Relief For EVERY Set Nick Kyrgios Wins

Tennis legend John McEnroe pledged to donate $1000 for every set Nick Kyrgios wins during the rest of Australian Open. The announcement of the same was done by McEnroe during their post-match interview following the Australian's win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego at Melbourne Arena. Kyrgios won the match 6-2, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1).

Australian Open: John McEnroe donates money for Australia bushfires

In the post-match interview with Nick Kyrgios, John McEnroe said that from this point forward, he wants to donate $1000 to the bushfire relief fund for every set Kyrgios wins during the rest of the tournament. The seven-time Grand Slam champion McEnroe, during the interview, also told Kyrgios that he was proud of the World No. 26's initiative in leading the fundraising cause throughout the summer. Indeed, Kyrgios' efforts have been praiseworthy.

Australian Open: Tennis stars raise $4.8 million for Bushfire relief

As Australia battled through the raging bushfires, Nick Kyrgios pledged support for those affected. He wrote that he will be donating $200 per ace that he hits across all events he plays in the summer. He had sent out a tweet on New Year's Day to Tennis Australia asking them to organise an exhibition event in order to raise funds for the victims.

Last week, top tennis stars took to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena to raise money for Australia’s bushfire victims. Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Caroline Wozniacki, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev all contributed their time and skills to the initiative. The Australian Open 2020 is the first individual event Nick Kyrgios has played in since September. He represented Australia at the ATP Cup and Davis Cup Finals.

