Australian Open: Sania Mirza And Rohan Bopanna Reach Final Of Mixed Doubles Event

Indian pair Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna stormed into the Australian Open mixed doubles final on Wednesday. They defeated British player Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk 7(7)-6(5) 6(5)-7(7) 10-6 at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne. They will now compete in the final of the tournament on January 28. The final is scheduled to be played at 2:00 pm. They are likely to face O. Gadecki and M. Polmans or L. Stefani and R. Matos in the final, depending on the result of the second semifinal.

Earlier, Mirza and Bopana won the second round of the mixed doubles against Uruguay's Ariel Behar and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya to qualify for the quarters. The Indian duo won the first round against Australians Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville.

Sania Mirza looking to win her 4th Grand Slam mixed doubles

Mirza has already announced that this is going to be the last grand slam of her illustrious career. Mirza is set to retire from the sport after next month's Dubai Masters. The 36-year-old has won three mixed doubles Grand Slams in her career including the Australian Open, where she secured the trophy with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009. She won the French Open mixed doubles in 2012 and the US Open mixed doubles in 2014. Mirza has also won three Grand Slam doubles to her name.

Image: Twitter/ANI