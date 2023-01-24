Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Through To The Mixed Doubles Semi-final Of Australian Open

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna entered the mixed doubles semifinal of the ongoing Australian Open 2023 after receiving a walkover from their opponents on Tuesday. The pair were due to lock horns against Latvian and Spanish players Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez, respectively but the duo qualified for the kast over after getting a walkover. Ostapenko lost her singles quarterfinal to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan earlier today.

Mirza and Bopanna will compete in the semifinal at the Margaret Court Arena on Wednesday. They will play against British player Neal Skupski and American Desirae Krawczyk. The match is scheduled to start at 11:15 am tomorrow. Earlier, Mirza and Bopana won the second round of the mixed doubles against Uruguay's Ariel Behar and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya to qualify for the quarters. The Indian duo won the first round against Australians Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville.

Sania Mirza looking to win her 4th Grand Slam mixed doubles

Mirza has already announced that this is going to be the last grand slam of her illustrious career. Mirza is set to retire from the sport after next month's Dubai Masters. The 36-year-old has won three mixed doubles Grand Slams in her career including the Australian Open, where she secured the trophy with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009. She won the French Open mixed doubles in 2012 and the US Open mixed doubles in 2014. Mirza has also won three Grand Slam doubles to her name.

