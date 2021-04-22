Barcelona Open 2021 Nadal Vs Nishikori Live: Where To Watch In UK, USA, UAE And Australia?

After a COVID-forced cancellation in 2020, the Barcelona Open 2021 finally got underway on Monday, April 19 at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona. With No.1 Novak Djokovic pulling out of the ATP 500 tournament to headline the ongoing Serbia Open 2021 and World No.2 Daniil Medvedev still suffering from the virus, local legend Rafael Nadal is the top seed at the event. Having won a tentative victory over Belarus' Ilya Ivashka, Rafa will now take on Kei Nishikori in Round 3 of the series on April 22. Here's how you can watch the match live in the UK, US, UAE and Australia.

How to watch Nadal vs Nishikori live in UK?

As fans gear up for the exciting and vintage clash between Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori, here's how you can watch Nadal vs Nishikori live in UK. While there is no information on a possible telecast of the Barcelona Open 2021 in the United Kingdom, audiences in the country can access the ATP 500 tournament live streaming on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. Match updates and highlights will be available on the ATP and Barcelona Open websites and social media handles. The match should begin tentatively at around 3:00 PM UK time.

Nadal vs Nishikori where to watch in USA?

To answer the 'Nadal vs Nishikori where to watch in USA' query, fans who wish to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Kei Nishikori match in the states can pick between a few options as per their convenience. The Tennis Channel will be telecasting the entire Barcelona Open 2021 live for viewers in the US. Fans can also possibly watch a Nadal vs Nishikori live streaming on the ESPN+ platforms and on the ATP's official streaming site, TennisTV. As with the UK, live scores and updates for the tournament will be available on the ATP and Barcelona Open websites and social media handles. The Nadal vs Nishikori match is set to begin at 10:00 AM EST.

Where to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Nishikori live telecast in Australia?

With a lull in major tennis action in the country, fans in Australia can turn their attention to the Barcelona Open where compatriot Alex de Minaur has reached Round 3. The Rafael Nadal vs Nishikori live telecast in Australia will be on beIN Sports. The Rafael Nadal vs Nishikori live streaming may also be available on TennisTV. The match will begin at 12:00 AM ACT (23rd April). Fans in the UAE can also enjoy the Barcelona Open 2021 live on the beIN Sports channels and online platforms.

