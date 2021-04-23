Barcelona Open 2021 Sinner Vs Rublev Live Stream, H2H And Match Preview

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev will go up against Italy's Jannik Sinner in a quarter-final match of the Barcelona Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time) on April 23 from Court Rafa Nadal, Real Club de Tenis, Barcelona. Here are the Sinner vs Rublev live streaming details, how to watch the Barcelona Open 2021 live in India and our match preview.

Barcelona Open 2021: Sinner vs Rublev match preview

Opening up the singles quarter-finals for the Barcelona Open 2021, Russia's rising star Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Italian youngster Jannik Sinner. With World Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev sitting out the series for various reasons, Rublev is seeded third in the tournament behind Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas. To say that Rublev is having a tremendous year would be an understatement, for the 23-year old is coming into this tournament off of title wins at the ATP Cup and ATP Rotterdam. He was also the runner-up at last week's Monte Carlo Masters and is 24-5 in 2021.

Having defeated Sinner's compatriot Federico Gaio in straight sets in Round 2 of the tournament and followed it up with a slightly less impressive 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 win over local star Albert Ramos-Viñolas, Sinner will be looking forward to setting up a possible semi-final clash against Tsitsipas and avenge his Monte Carlo loss. However, Rublev will face a tough opponent in Jannik Sinner - the runner-up of the recently concluded Maimi Open. At 15-6 this year, the 19-year-old has not been very consistent in 2021 but will be confident after straight-set wins over Gerasimov and the much higher-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut at Barcelona.

Barcelona Open live: Sinner vs Rublev live streaming details

As of now, there is no information on the Sinner vs Rublev live telecast channel in India. However, fans can watch the Sinner vs Rublev match, and the rest of the Barcelona Open 2021 live in India on the TennisTV Youtube channel. Fans in the UK can watch Sinner vs Rublev live in UK on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. Audiences around the world can follow the Barcelona Open live scores on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Barcelona Open.

Sinner vs Rublev where to watch in USA

The Tennis Channel will be telecasting the entire Barcelona Open 2021 live for viewers in the US. Fans can also possibly watch the Sinner vs Rublev next match live streaming on the ESPN+ platforms and on the ATP's official streaming site, TennisTV.

Sinner vs Rublev head to head

This will be just the second career singles meeting between Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev. Coming into this game, the Sinner vs Rublev head to head stands at 1-0, in favour of the Russian. The sole game between the two youngsters came at the Vienna Open in 2020 where Rublev won by walkover.

Image Credits: ATP Tour Twitter