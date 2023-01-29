'Best Of All Time, The Real GOAT': Twitter Erupts As Novak Djokovic Wins Australian Open

Quick links:
Image: Twitter
Novak Djokovic won his 22nd grand slam title and record 10th Australian open title as he defeated StefanosTsitsipas in straight sets by 3-6, 6-7,6-7 . The match lasted for 3 hours 12 minutes. With this victory Novak Djokovic has become the too ranked player in men's singles.
Deported from Australian shores a year ago,due to his no-vaccination stance, the Serb came back to Melbourne with one objective and accomplished it in sterling fashion.
Djokovic is trying to win a record-extending 10th title at Melbourne Park and a 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall to pull even with Rafael Nadal for the men’s mark.
With this victory, Novak Djokovic also reclaimed the top spot in the world rankings, making him, at 35-years-old, the second-oldest player to reach that rarefied realm, behind only Roger Federer who was nearly 37 during his last stint on top of the tennis world.
