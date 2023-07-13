Carlos Alcaraz Mirrors Djokovic's Early Success With Record Breaking Wimbledon Semis Entry

Two 20-year-old tennis players clashed in the Wimbledon 2023 Quarter-final on the center court on Wednesday night. However, it was the World No. 1 ranked Carlos Elcaraz who defeated World No. 6 Holger Rune by 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his maiden Wimbledon semi-final. This was the first ever men’s Wimbledon quarter-final in the Open Era to be contested between two players under the age of 21.

3 Things You Need To Know

Carlos Alcaraz will now face Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon 2023 semi-final

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will lock horns in the other semi-final

Wimbledon 2023 will conclude with the final on Sunday, July 16

Carlos Alcaraz replicates Novak Djokovic in major Wimbledon record books

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Rune for the second time in his career to improve the head-to-head stats by 2-1. In the process, he advanced into his third major semi-final and would now be eyeing to become the third-youngest player to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title in the Open Era. At the same time, 20-year-old Alcaraz will be the youngest Wimbledon semi-finalist since Djokovic in 2007.

'It is a dream to play a semi-final here': Carlos Alcaraz

Opening up on his historic quarte-final win, the Spaniard said:

"It is amazing for me. It is a dream since I started playing tennis, making good results here at Wimbledon, such a beautiful and great tournament for me. It is a dream to play a semi-final here. I think I am playing at a great level. I did not expect to play at such a great level on this surface. For me it is crazy."

Shedding light on his encounter against Rune, the 20-year-old added:

"It was tough. At the beginning I was really nervous, playing a quarter-final at Wimbledon and even more against Rune, who is the same age as me. He plays at a great level and it was tough to play against him. But I have said it a few times, once you take to court you are not friends you have to be focused on your side and I think I did great on that part."

Alcaraz vs Medvedev & Djokovic vs Sinner in Wimbledon 2023 Semi-finals

Meanwhile, Alcaraz will now face World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final on Friday, July 14. Medvedev advanced into the semis after earning his 46th win of the season against Christopher Eubanks in five sets. On the other hand, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will lock horns in the other semi-final on the same day.