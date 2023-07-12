Novak Djokovic Left Fuming As The Serb Catches Alcaraz's Father Filming, Demands Privacy

Novak Djokovic has dominated Wimbledon since 2018 and will be eyeing to defend his title to create history in the 2023 edition. There were many stars that were believed to have beaten him in the last 4 years, and all of them have failed to do so at the Centre Court.

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz’s father recorded Djokovic’s training session

Carloz Alcaraz is currently the No. 1 Tennis player in the world at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship and is expected to beat Djokovic’s streak of winning the last 4 titles. The Spanish player has reached the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time in this Grand Slam. However, He is currently two victories away from avenging his defeat at Roland Garros last month and maybe facing Djokovic in the championship match.

B92 claims that Alcaraz's father, who is a member of the 20-year-old's group, was seen intently observing and even recording one of Djokovic's training sessions.

How did Novak Djokovic react to the incident?

After winning the quarterfinal on Tuesday, the seven-time Wimbledon winner made a big request to the Wimbledon officials that he require privacy during his practice sessions.

That's the situation we are all in, the circumstances are such that we don't have privacy in training, although sometimes I would like to have more privacy, Then it gives me more opportunities to try some things, to communicate more clearly with my team. The fact is that you are not completely relaxed in training. You know your rivals are there, you know everyone is looking over your shoulder at what's going on, what you're working on. Every shot is measured, evaluated and assessed. That, through some analysis, affects the eventual meeting with Alcaraz or anyone tomorrow. Concentration is required. For me, training is like a match. I bring that intensity to training as well. Sometimes the atmosphere is more casual if I'm feeling better, more tense if I'm feeling bad. The bottom line is that you don't want to give your rivals the impression that you're weak, that you're nervous... The fact is that we are all very focused.

Novak Djokovic showed his excellence yet again after defeating Andrey Rublev to continue his streak of 33 wins in Wimbledon and 44 wins on the Centre Court. The player has reached the semifinal of Wimbledon 2023 his 5th consecutive time. Djokovic is set to face Jannik Sinner, someone he faced in the last year’s quarter final and stood triumphant.