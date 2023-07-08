Carlos Alcaraz Reveals The Ultimate Opponent He Wants To Face At Wimbledon 2023 Final

Carlos Alcaraz has been pitted as the top seed in Wimbledon 2023, and the Spaniard will aim to live up to the bill. With Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also competing in the Grand Slam tournament, his work will only get tough as he breaches further towards the summit clash. Wimbledon has seen new talents emerging from the core and the Spanish youngster could be the next on the cards. Alcaraz is currently the top-ranked tennis player in the world.

Alcaraz warmed up in style for Wimbledon as he claimed the title at the Queen’s Club Championship

This is Alcaraz's third Wimbledon in his brief career

The Spaniard won the US Open title last year

Carlos Alcaraz makes a massive Novak Djokovic claim

Novak Djokovic will bid for his record eighth Wimbledon title. The Serbian claimed all the last four titles at the All England Club and a fifth one will help him to equal the record of Roger Federer. The Swiss maestro currently has eight Wimbledon titles, the most by a tennis player in the Open Era.

Djokovic has one less title to his name and will have a golden opportunity on the grass court this time. Alcaraz believes it would be amazing if he faces Djokovic in the summit clash. The Serbian already got the better of Alcaraz in the French Open semifinal, but the Spanish youngster seems to be confident.

He said, “It would be amazing for me play a final here in Wimbledon. Even better if is against Novak obviously. But there’s a lot of great players playing here on grass, that feel really, really comfortable on grass.

“I have to be really, really focus until the final. It’s a lot of matches ahead. I can’t be relax. I have to play my best in every match. Let’s see if I reach the final or not (smiling).”

However, Alcaraz's struggle on the grass court has been pretty much evident, and he needs to pull off a miraculous effort if he really wants to dodge the Djokovic bullet this time around.