Novak Djokovic Scripts Epic Grand Slam Milestone; Joins Federer, Williams In Elite List

Novak Djokovic entered the third round of the Wimbledon 2023 Championships with his 6-3, 7-6 (7), 7-5 win over Australia’s Jordan Thompson at the center court on Wednesday. The 7-time Wimbledon winner is chasing a record 24th Grand Slam trophy at the ongoing showpiece event. He earlier defeated Argentine player Pedro Cachin to reach the second round at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic joins the legendary Roger Federer & Serena Williams in an elite list

Djokovic entered Wimbledon 2023 eyeing his 24th major championship win, which would also tie him with Roger Federer with eight Grand Slam wins. In pursuit of the milestones, Djokovic defeated Thompson on Wednesday and joined the Swiss legend in an elite list of tennis players. The elusive list also features the 23-time women’s singles Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams.

Djokovic became the third player in tennis history to register a total of 350 Grand Slam wins. While Federer leads the list with 369 wins, Serena won 367 matches in the four major championships in her career. If Federer goes on to win the tournament, it will be a record-tying fifth Wimbledon title win in a row.

Meanwhile, Djokovic also has a mind-boggling record to his name that anyone else might never break at Wimbledon. As revealed by Wimbledon during the defending champion’s first-round match, he has passed over 2182 days without suffering a loss in the tournament. He will now be back in action for his third-round match on Friday.

What else happened on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023?

While Djokovic earned a win over Thompson, the WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek earned a 6-2, 6-0 win over Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo. At the same time, former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev won his first-round match against Arthur Fery by 7-5, 6-4, 6-3. Frances Tiafoe won by 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-4 against China’s Wu Yibing, whereas home hero Andy Murray will be in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round on Thursday.