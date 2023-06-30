Casper Ruud Talks About Losing French Open Final To Novak Djokovic, Wants To Win Wimbledon

Casper Ruud, currently ranked fourth in the world, is all set to take part in the upcoming Wimbledon 2023, starting July 3. Ruud will enter the prestigious tennis tournament as the No. 4 seed, behind Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev. The 24-year-old from Norway, who finished runners-up in the recently held Roland Garros, has now set his eyes on winning the green-court tournament in England.

Rudd opens up on French Open 2023 loss

Casper Ruud expressed pride in his performance at this year's French Open despite a defeat against Novak Djokovic in the competition's final. In an interview with Eurosport, Ruud stated he had given his all and was proud of his achievements at the second Grand Slam of the year. Djokovic defeated Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the French Open final, securing his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title. Ruud said:

I gave it my all, and I take pride in what I accomplished at the French Open. Although I would have liked to win, facing an opponent who is chasing the record for most Grand Slam titles means he won't simply hand it over. His motivation was high, and he demonstrated why he is the best.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Casper Ruud To Win French Open Men's Singles For Third Time

The Norwegian tennis star expressed his preference for reaching the final rather than being eliminated in the second round of Grand Slam tournaments. Ruud has now experienced three Grand Slam final losses (2022 French Open, 2022 US Open, and 2023 French Open). Ruud added:

I believe it motivates me to strive for victory, and while it certainly stings to lose in the finals, I would choose that over three second-round exits any day. It's an easy decision for me.

Also Read: French Open 2023: Mbappe Meets Zlatan As Novak Djokovic Takes On Casper Ruud

He further revealed that winning the Wimbledon championship is a significant goal for him, emphasizing the prestigious and historical value associated with the Grand Slam event. The 2023 Wimbledon championship is scheduled to commence on July 3. The No. 4 seed mentioned:

Wimbledon holds immense importance; each time I step onto those grounds, it evokes an incredible feeling. It carries a sense of royalty and rich history. Naturally, I aspire to perform well. Winning Wimbledon is a major objective for me. It's the Grand Slam that resonates the most with people worldwide.

Image: Roland Garros