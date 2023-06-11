French Open 2023: Mbappe Meets Zlatan As Novak Djokovic Takes On Casper Ruud

The French Open 2023 final started this Sunday and various stars from different sporting disciplines came to witness the showdown between Djokovic and Ruud. This time PSG star Kylian Mbappe and former professional footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic were spotted sitting together to watch the clash between Novak Djokovic and Caper Ruud. However, the two will have their different favourites for the competition.

Novak Djokovic is extremely close to creating history at the competition and he has a chance to become the first player to win 23 Grand Slam titles. Novak Djokovic has the chance to surpass the record of his long-time competitor Rafael Nadal as they both are currently tied on 22 Grand Slam titles. However, Djokovic needs to beat Ruud who is hungry for his first major title.

French Open 2023: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kylian Mbappe in the final

Hugh Grant and Tom Brady are also cheering for Novak Djokovic in the French Open final, which has attracted a distinguished audience. Mbappe and Ibrahimovic, have conflicting allegiances. Nadal who intrigues Mbappe as he claimed in the past will; be supporting Ruud.

On the other hand, Ibrahimovic shares a close friendship with Djokovic and has compared their similar traits, particularly their explosive nature and ability to perform their best when driven by anger. Ibrahimovic stated, "When Novak plays and gets angry he brings out his best, and that's how I feel alive. He's a complete athlete. The head, with little experience, is not there. With experience, the mindset grows. Novak is like me." Ibra is known for his aggressive mindset during the game which makes opponents fear him and Novak also is one of the best players in the Tennis history and his aggressive and the mindset of not giving up has made him the player he is today.

With Djokovic seeking to make history by surpassing Nadal's Grand Slam record, Mbappe may find himself supporting Ruud in the final, while Ibrahimovic will undoubtedly be in Djokovic's corner as he recently paid tribute to the football legend upon his retirement. The presence of these notable figures adds an extra layer of excitement and plot to the battle.