China Refuses To Call tennis Star Peng Shuai's Case 'diplomatic'; Wants 'hyping' Stopped

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday refused to call the well-being of tennis star Peng Shuai a 'diplomatic' matter and urged 'certain people' to stop politicising the case. Countries around the world continue to raise questions about Peng Shuai's wellbeing after the Chinese tennis star had disappeared from the public eye for almost three weeks after she publicly accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex at his home.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, "This is not a diplomatic matter..I believe everyone will have seen she has recently attended some public activities and also held a video call with IOC President Bach. I hope certain people will cease malicious hyping, let alone politicisation."

Recently, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach held a video phone call with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai and said that she was safe and well. The two were accompanied on the call by a Chinese sports official, Li Lingwei, as well as the Chair of the Athletes’ Commission, Emma Terho. According to the IOC statement, during the 30-minute call, Peng thanked the committee for its concern about her well-being and insisted that she is "safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time”.

However, reports suggest that the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) had said that this did not address or alleviate concerns about Peng Shuai's wellbeing. In fact, the Australian government on Monday, November 22, said that the Chinese officials must address serious concerns about the tennis star Peng Shuai’s welfare.

Peng Shuai's disappearance

Peng Shuai, who is one of China's most recognisable sports stars, had disappeared from the public eye for almost three weeks after she publicly accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex at his home. Her absence sparked widespread concern, with international sports stars and governments calling on China to provide proof that she is safe. Separately, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the United Nations called for an investigation into Shuai's allegations of sexual assault.

Previously, the outcry over Peng’s disappearance from the public eye had prompted Chinese state media to release a series of photographs and videos that appeared to show all is well. Hu Xijin, Editor-in-chief of state-run media Global Times, released two video clips, which showed Peng Shuai having dinner with a group of people. However, the clips sparked further suspicion over why state media accounts were attempting to establish her whereabouts.

Netizens interposed that the need to prove that she was okay, was in fact, proving the opposite. Some even raised questions on the location of the restaurant where the clips were shot. Netizens alleged that the resultant was government-owned and just minutes away from the ruling party CPC's headquarters.

Image: AP