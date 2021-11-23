Peng Case Will 'send The Chill Down Spine' Of Anyone Attending Beijing Olympics, Says Aus

While backing the growing call for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Australian government on Monday, 22 November, said that the Chinese officials must answer serious concerns about the tennis star Peng Shuai’s welfare. Chinese state media have published photos and videos of Peng in a bid to dampen global concerns about her well being, following a public absence after she alleged that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President also held a 30-minute video call with Peng and said that she was “safe and well, living at her home in Beijing”.

However, the Australian government has added its voice to those concerned about Peng’s well being and urged the Chinese government to be transparent and accountable. On Monday, a government spokesperson said that it is understandable that people, including in the international sporting community, have raised serious concerns about Peng’s welfare.

“This is a matter that needs to be responded to with transparency and accountability,” the spokesperson added as quoted by The Guardian.

Elaine Pearson, the Australian director of Human Rights Watch, further stated that what was happening to Peng would “send a chill down the spine” of anyone heading to Beijing for the Olympics. According to The Guardian, Pearson also slammed IOC for accepting the Chinese government’s assurance. She said that it is “shameful” to see the International Olympics Committee ​​participating in this Chinese government’s “charade” that everything is fine and normal for Peng Shuai.

Pearson said that Australia and governments across the globe should consider a “diplomatic boycott” of the Winter Olympics because of the “incredibly repressive crackdown on human rights in China”. She accused China of “actively committing crimes against humanity against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang”. Further, she added that the Olympics “should not be used as a tool to legitimise a government committing crimes against humanity and other serious human rights abuses”.

UK demands 'verifiable evidence'

Peng’s almost three-week disappearance from the public eye after accusing former Chinese vice-premier of sexually assaulting her has raised concerns over her safety. Several countries including the US and the United Kingdom have demanded that Beijing provide verifiable evidence of Peng’s safety and whereabouts. While demanding that Beijing allow the tennis player to speak out without fear of repercussions, the UK’s foreign minister had urged China to provide “verifiable evidence” of Peng’s whereabouts.

"We are extremely concerned at the apparent disappearance of Peng Shuai, and are following the case closely. The Chinese authorities should urgently provide verifiable evidence of her safety and whereabouts. Everyone should be allowed to speak out without fear of repercussions. All reports of sexual assault, anywhere in the world, should be investigated," the ministry had said as quoted by ANI.

Diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the global intervention comes as human rights activists and several world leaders have called for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over broader allegations of rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. US President Joe Biden has already confirmed that his administration was “considering” a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics. The UK has also said that it is considering the boycott over the alleged human rights violations in China. However, China commented on the “politicization of Beijing Olympics” saying it would harm the interest of athletes from all over the world.

(With inputs from ANI)