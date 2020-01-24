Coco Gauff Wants To Take A Selfie With Tennis Legend Rod Laver

15-year-old Coco Gauff caused the biggest upset at the Australian Open this year after she defeated the defending Champion and two time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in straight sets 6-3 6-4. The American teenager was delighted but composed during the post-match interview where she said she hoped to meet legendary player Rod Laver.

Riding high

Playing at the main court at Melbourne Park, she had a packed stadium applauding her victory and was asked whether she understood what she had done. "Oh my gosh, I don’t even know, honestly, what is my life? Like, oh my gosh. Two years ago I lost the first round in juniors. And now I’m here. It’s crazy," she said.

She was also asked whether she had ever met the legend in person, but she said that she had only crossed him a couple of times in the corridor and had not met him personally.

"I have walked past him a couple of times in the hallways but I have never really said Hi cause I am a little nervous but if he sees this just tell him we can set up a meet-up time. I mean a selfie for Instagram!" she said.

Gauff was unstoppable since the start of the match and her dominance was aggravated by Osaka's errors. The Japanese international player made 30 unforced errors and was able to win only 45 points.

She was also asked about her potential opponents and was full of praise for both Shuai Zhang and Sofia Kenin. Gauff has trained alongside the latter back in USA as well.

Osaka immediately walked off the court and was visibly frustrated during the match as well. In the final game of the match, after losing the opening point, she flipped her racquet in the air.

Gauff pulled this off with some big serving, consistent groundstrokes. It was a rematch of a third-round match at the U.S. Open last September, which Osaka won in straight sets.

Gauff is younger than most of the entrants in the juniors category of the Australian Open and is still in school (online).

