Caroline Wozniacki Gets Emotional By Father, Brother's On-court Gestures After Final Match

Caroline Wozniacki’s farewell at the Melbourne Arena in the Australian Open was an emotional one on Friday. Wozniacki's last match was against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, which she lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. The former World No.1's entire family was at the arena to watch her play, making the loss not so bad and the moment all the more special.

Caroline Wozniacki's father praises her

After the match, the Denmark international's father Piotr Wozniacki, who has been Caroline Wozniacki's coach through her entire career, came down to the court and lifted his daughter high in the air, before giving her a tight hug and a kiss. Caroline Wozniacki’s mom Anne engulfed her daughter in a hug. Her brother Patrik burst into tears too as he hugged his sister after the match in front of the entire Melbourne Arena crowd.

Caroline Wozniacki started her career as an unseeded wildcard in 2005 and since then went on to win 30 titles, which included 1 Grand Slam. She was crowned World No.1 on three different occasions, which eventually added up to her remaining on top for 71 weeks throughout her career. She won the Australian Open in 2018 and has a record of winning at least one tournament every year for 11 years in a row.

In the past, Wozniacki has mentioned that the guidance of her coach and father Pitor was one of the key factors behind her successful career. She said that her decision to stick with her father and forge a partnership with him made her a better player. Wozniacki went on to say that she would not have been able to achieve all she has without her father and his faith in her abilities.

