Coco Gauff Stuns Defending Australian Open Champion Naomi Osaka In Straight Sets

Tennis News

Coco Gauff has shocked the world of tennis. She registered a stunning straight sets win against Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coco Gauff

15-year old Coco Gauff has pulled off a major upset by beating Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open. The American teenager came out trumps against Japanese tennis player and World No. 3 - Naomi Osaka - in the third round of the Australian Open. Coco Gauff made her way to a straight sets win (6-3, 6-4). She will now feature in the Round of 16 stage in the coming days.

Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka - the start of an epic rivalry?

Coco Gauff stuns defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the third round 

Coco Gauff will be enjoying all the laurels that are coming her way after her historic win against the Australian Open defending champion - Naomi Osaka. Fans will expect the American teenager to go all the way in the tournament after pulling off such a major upset early on. Can the present world number 66 pull off the unthinkable and replicate Naomi Osaka's performance from the year before?

Australian Open: Coco Gauff wants a selfie with Rod Laver

Published:
COMMENT
