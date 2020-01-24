Coco Gauff Stuns Defending Australian Open Champion Naomi Osaka In Straight Sets

15-year old Coco Gauff has pulled off a major upset by beating Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open. The American teenager came out trumps against Japanese tennis player and World No. 3 - Naomi Osaka - in the third round of the Australian Open. Coco Gauff made her way to a straight sets win (6-3, 6-4). She will now feature in the Round of 16 stage in the coming days.

Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka - the start of an epic rivalry?

Coco Gauff stuns defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the third round

Coco Gauff SHOCKS defending #AusOpen champ Naomi Osaka 63 64 to reach the 4R



She played like *she* was the No3 seed. Mature, aggressive, collected tennis.



But cmon, this is BONKERS. Well played Coco pic.twitter.com/Snj41aEtuf — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) January 24, 2020

Coco Gauff will be enjoying all the laurels that are coming her way after her historic win against the Australian Open defending champion - Naomi Osaka. Fans will expect the American teenager to go all the way in the tournament after pulling off such a major upset early on. Can the present world number 66 pull off the unthinkable and replicate Naomi Osaka's performance from the year before?

Australian Open: Coco Gauff wants a selfie with Rod Laver

"Have you ever met Rod Laver?" @CocoGauff: "No, I walked past him a couple of times in the hallway ... If he sees this, tell him we can set up a meet up sometime. I need a selfie for Instagram." 😂 pic.twitter.com/TqBkRHulc5 — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2020

