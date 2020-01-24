Serena Williams Cries As 'best Friend' Caroline Wozniacki Retires At Australian Open

Danish tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki had revealed in 2019 that she will be seen for the last time on the tennis court at the Australian Open. Wozniacki had confirmed that her last match would be at the Melbourne Arena where she won her first and only Grand Slam title. On Friday, Caroline Wozniacki confirmed her retirement after losing to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open. After her match, Wozniacki sat beside the court and soaked up all the cheer before addressing the fans.

“I’d like to thank the fans, the support we feel on the court is really amazing. Also the support I’ve had my from family, and especially my dad, who has coached me all those years,” said Caroline Wozniacki, trying to stop her tears.

"It makes it a lot more fun if you have friends on tour."



Serena Williams reacts to Caroline Wozniacki’s retirement

After Ons Jabeur defeated Caroline Wozniacki, Serena Williams was also eliminated from the Australian Open by China’s Wang Qiang in the third round itself. When asked about Wozniacki’s retirement, Williams said that she cried after hearing Wozniacki’s heartfelt message. Williams revealed that she met Wozniacki after the match and they both talked for a few minutes. The duo get along extremely well with Williams also having been one of the bridesmaids during Wozniacki’s wedding.

Williams admitted that although every tennis player and lover knew about Wozniacki's retirement, she will miss Wozniacki on court and in the locker room. The 23-time Grand Slam champion almost choked up and was unable to speak on Wozniacki’s retirement anymore because it made her very emotional. Williams called Caroline Wozniacki her 'best friend' and said that everybody must look forward as quickly as possible.

"We have a great life for the rest of our lives together, but I'm going to miss her out on tour," said Serena Williams at the after match conference.

