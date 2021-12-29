Could Novak Djokovic Play ATP Cup? Tennis Australia Issues Update Amid Withdrawal Rumours

Novak Djokovic's participation in the upcoming Australian Open tennis tournament still remains in doubt, with the player still keeping quiet over his vaccination status. The ATP Cup is set to start in a couple of days time and now the question is whether Novak Djokovic will be taking part in the event. For a player to take part in the ATP Cup and Australian Open, he/she needs to get vaccinated.

Will Novak Djokovic play ATP Cup?

Novak Djokovic has been added to the Serbian Team for the ATP Cup and has been drawn in Group A alongside Norway, Chile and Spain. However Serbian daily Blic reported that Novak Djokovic will not travel to Sydney for the ATP Cup. This competition will take place from January 1-9 before the Australian Open begins on January 17.

Tennis Australia provides update on Novak Djokovic's ATP Cup participation

According to the report published bysen.com.au, Tennis Australia has added a new level of intrigue. A spokesperson told The Age, "No withdrawals from Team Serbia".

Serbia, who won the inaugural ATP Cup in 2020, is scheduled to open its campaign on Saturday, and time is running out for Djokovic to play in Sydney. Fans are now waiting to see if World No. 1 will be taking a flight to Australia.

All you need to know about ATP Cup

16 countries are set to compete in the third edition of the ATP Cup, which will feature 18 of the Top 20 players. This year's nine-day event will be played in Sydney at Ken Rosewall Arena and Qudos Bank Arena. Following the group stage, the four group winners will advance to the semi-finals.

Alongside the event in Week One, there will be ATP 250 events in Adelaide and Melbourne. Each country at the 2022 ATP Cup will field a team of upto five players, with each tie comprising of two singles matches and one doubles match. The No. 2 singles players compete against each other before the No. 1 singles, followed by doubles.

While Serbia is expected to clinch Group A if Novak Djokovic decides to play in the tournament. Group B will feature second seed and defending champions Russia. The group also includes Italy, Austria and home nation Australia.

Germany will lead Group C along with Canada, Great Britain and the United States. Fourth seed Greece will be in Group D, which also consists of Poland, Argentina and Georgia.