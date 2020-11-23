Daniil Medvedev Creates History By Beating World's Top 3 Players To Win ATP Finals

After Daniil Medvedev's historic win at the ATP Tour Finals 2020 last night, there is one big question in the minds of fans and analysts alike - Is this the beginning of the end for the Big 3?

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated men's tennis for the last decade and a half in a way unheard of in the game. While there have been great rivalries - Emerson-Laver in the 60s, Lendl–McEnroe in the 80s, Agassi-Sampras in the 90s - never has a trio dominated for his long and with this much success. With Roger Federer closing in on 40 and showing definite signs of strain, a spot has opened up at the top, ripe for the taking for any young, ambitious player.

ATP Tour Finals 2020: Medvedev vs Thiem Final

The ATP Tour Finals 2020 was the organisers' dream come true. The year-end tournament witnessed a perfect semi-final bracket featuring the top four seeds of the game.

Armed with their recent victories, the youngsters did not falter as they sent the top two seeds packing and set up a finals meeting that would break many records. Medvedev becomes the fourth player after Djokovic, Stefan Edberg and Michael Stich to win the tournament after a 0-3 whitewash on debut.

Having picked up his third ATP Masters 1000 title at Paris-Bercy just a few weeks ago, ATP Finals 2020 winner Daniil Medvedev had to see off challenges from No.1 Novak Djokovic and No.2 Rafael Nadal on his path to the final. His defeat of the World No.3 in the final made him the first person in history to hit the trifecta of wins (over the top three ranked players) at the ATP Finals.

He also became the fourth person to do this at any ATP Tour event, following David Nalbandian (2007 Madrid), Novak Djokovic (2007 Montreal) and Boris Becker (1994 Stockholm).

Singles champions in London 🇬🇧



09: Davydenko

10: Federer

11: Federer

12: Djokovic

13: Djokovic

14: Djokovic

15: Djokovic

16: Murray

17: Dimitrov

18: Zverev

19: Tsitsipas

Medvedev also created a unique record - his win means that both, the first and last winner of the ATP Tour Finals in London are Russians. As the tour moves to Italy for the next five years, the O2's stint as ATP Finals host will be bookended by Russian winners; Nikolay Davydenko in 2009 and Daniil Medvedev in 2020. Medvedev's win also makes him the 6th different winner of the title in the last six years - a clearer indication that the Big 3 are being challenged increasingly. Coming in at 2 hours and 42 minutes, the Medvedev vs Thiem final will also go down as the longest final in the history of the event.

