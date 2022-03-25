Daniil Medvedev Dreads Future Amid Wimbledon Ban Threat, Says 'tough To Talk What Is Fair'

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has responded to concerns about his participation in the Wimbledon 2022 tournament following the recent statement issued by British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston. The former World No 1 is yet to openly share his thoughts on the Russia Ukraine war and Huddlestone had recently said that Medvedev may have to provide assurances that he does not support Russian President Vladimir Putin if he is to compete at Wimbledon.

Daniil Medvedev on his Wimbledon participation

Following the loss at Indian Wells, Daniil Medvedev's ATP Ranking dropped with the Russian back to the second position as DJokovic is set to take over the top spot yet again. Currently, Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to play in ATP and WTA tours, but not under the name or flag of their countries.

As the Russian prepares to take on Andy Murray at Miami Open, Daily Mail has reported that the player would not commit himself either way. Medvedev said, 'Look, I try to take it tournament by tournament. I mean, there are always different rules, regulations in order to play or not to play. That's, to be honest, all I have to say. That's going to be the same with every tournament. So the next one after this one is Monte-Carlo, where this moment I'm a resident, so I love this tournament also".

He added, "I don't have any response to Wimbledon. Everybody knows what's happening, so it's basically of course impossible to ignore it (the invasion), but I always said everybody has different opinions on different things in the world. I always said I'm for peace. It's very tough in life to talk what is fair and not fair. So I of course do have my own opinions on different topics, but I prefer to speak about them with my family, with my wife, where we can sometimes disagree but we can discuss."

Russia Ukraine war: Nigel Huddleston's statement on allowing Daniil Medvedev to participate in Wimbledon

As per the CNN report, Nigel Huddleston during the UK Parliament select committee meeting was asked about DaniilMedvedev competing at Wimbledon. The British Sports minister responded stating that he may seek "assurances" that the Russian star, who won his first grand slam at the US Open last year, does not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He said "Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled. We need some potential assurance that they are not supporters of Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines."