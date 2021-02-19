Daniil Medvedev Takes Subtle Jibe At Australian Open For Making Fun Of His Twitter Bio

A spirited Daniil Medvedev got the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to enter his first Australian Open final. It was total dominance by Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena as he won this contest 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 on Friday to set up a title clash with the eight-time winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday night.

However, prior to his high-voltage tournament decider against the 'Djoker', the young tennis sensation has come forward and taken a subtle jibe at the Australian Open on social media.

It so happened that Australian Open had shared the 25-year-old's Twitter bio in which it has been learned that the Russian has 100.2K followers on the micro-blogging site. Commenting on the same, the first tennis Grand Slam of the year wrote that it took a lot of experience for the tournament to breach the 100K mark.

Australian Open then took a hilarious dig at Medvedev and wrote that it is not the first time that he will be eyeing off a Grand Slam title.

When this came to the 2019 US Open finalist's notice even he did not shy away from taking a subtle jibe at AO. He came forward and wrote that while some people dream of having 10 million followers on Twitter, he is happy to have 100k.

Some people dream of 10M! Come on man....I am happy to have 100k🤣😁💪👍🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WcC1kZ02wq — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) February 19, 2021

After reading Daniil Medvedev's, the passionate tennis fans lent their full support to the budding lawn tennis player ahead of his big final against Djokovic. Here are some of the reactions.

Can Daniil Medvedev rewrite history?

While Daniil Medvedev is all geared up to make his first-ever appearance in the Australian Open final, he will have to do the unthinkable in order to rewrite history as his final opponent Novak Djokovic record at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year is arguably the most enviable of all time.

The Serbian has a 100 per cent record in the semi-finals and the finals and more importantly, he has been invincible in the last eight finals and nine semifinals of AO.

