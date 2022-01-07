Defending Australian Open Champion Novak Djokovic Spends Religious Day In Detention

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic spent Orthodox Christmas, one of the important religious holidays, in a detention hotel in Australia amidst his fight against deportation. The veteran has been getting calls from his parents, who have tried to boost the tennis star’s confidence.

Djokovic was detained at the Melbourne Airport after his arrival to the state on Wednesday, 5 January for the Australian Open where the border officials revoked the visa he was issued on the basis of an exemption from Australia’s stringent laws surrounding COVID-19.

A priest from Melbourne’s Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church had to seek permission from the authorities to meet Djokovic to celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

'Novak Djokovic not being held captive in Australia,' says the Australian government

After the nine-time Australian Open winner was granted entry to Australia, the decision was greeted with outrage from the public. Australia is currently batting through its largest increase in coronavirus cases ever since the pandemic took centre stage in 2020.

After suggestions from Djokovic’s family and the Serbian supporters that the veteran was being held captive, the Australian government pushed back on Friday saying that he’s isn’t a prisoner and is free to leave the nation at the earliest. "Mr Djokovic is not being held captive in Australia, he is free to leave at any time that he chooses to do so and the Border Force will actually facilitate that," Karen Andrews, the Home Affairs Minister, was quoted as saying to the reporters.

Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic, in the meantime, had a chat with Djokovic on the phone. He also lashed out at the harsh treatment that has been meted out to the legendary tennis star. "The whole of Serbia is with him and... our authorities are undertaking all measures in order that maltreatment of the world's best tennis player ends as soon as possible. In line with all standards of international public law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, justice and truth," he said.

Earlier Spain’s Rafael Nadal said that Djokovic may have to face the consequences for not getting vaccinated. "He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to make their own decisions, but then there are some consequences," Nadal was quoted as saying.

Image: AP