Disgraceful US Open Crowd Slammed For Heckling Daniil Medvedev Mid-serve, Shaming New York

World number two Daniil Medvedev beat 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2021 final to win his maiden Grand Slam on Sunday. However, the Russian not only had the task of beating the world number one, as he also had to keep his nerves and mental strength when the crowd were booing and trying to heckle him, something that began when Medvedev had his first championship point, which he missed, and continued till the end. As a result, he lost the opportunity to finish the match when he was up at 5-2 in the third set before finally winning it 6-4 to seal the win. Consequently, netizens slammed the crowd for its disrespectful behaviour.

Netizens slam US Open crowd for booing Daniil Medvedev on match points

Several netizens said that the US Open crowd went too far as they showcased 'ridiculous behaviour.'

The crowd went to far. Ridiculous behaviour. — Fritz (@FritziFritz99) September 12, 2021

Novak lost the match and won the crowd....a thoroughly disrespectful crowd!!! — nuala sheehan hogan (@nualahogan) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that the fans usually stand up against Novak Djokovic due to his antics on the court, but was unsure as to what happened at that moment. It was just earlier in the match when the Serbian legend almost hit a ball girl in frustration after losing repeated points. It is such incidents that fans have often slammed Djokovic for; however, on this occasion, it seemed to go unnoticed with them hoping that he would claim history.

The worst crowd ever I've seen. Unrespective act.. Usually they stand always against Novak.. I don't know what happened today — Ahmad KASSIR 🇱🇧🇵🇱 (@Ahmad_F_Kassir) September 12, 2021

Several other reactions from netizens slamming the US Open crowd can be seen below.

The crowd is being disrespectful during his serve by not shutting up ushers should be escorting them out. — Laffy Taffy (@winggirle) September 12, 2021

The crowd is so rude cheering at double faults. This is tennis! — Kenny (@KennyRS) September 12, 2021

it's embarrasing what just happened. It's so disrespectful for the crowd to make noise during a serve and the chair umpire didn't do anything. PATHETIC — victoria (@vicky_ghersi576) September 12, 2021

While some fans have pointed out fingers at the chair umpire for not doing anything, he did seem helpless. The umpire had requested the crowd to stop booing Daniil Medvedev on several occasions during championship points, but they just did not stop. The commentators, however, continued to pretend nothing was out of the ordinary and accused Medvedev of 'choking' as he hit two double faults back-to-back, clearly fazed by the crowd's distraction.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 final review

Daniil Medvedev put out a masterclass performance against world number one Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Grand Slam title, thereby also preventing the 34-year old from winning the elusive Calendar Grand Slam. The world number two beat the Serbian legend 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, and at no stage seemed to put his foot off the gas. The only time when he seemed to have some nerves were on championship points when he had to battle the boo of the crowds while serving.