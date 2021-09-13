Last Updated:

Disgraceful US Open Crowd Slammed For Heckling Daniil Medvedev Mid-serve, Shaming New York

Daniil Medvedev not only had to beat Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Slam but also had to battle the boos of the US Open crowd while serving on match points.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
US Open crowd: Daniil Medvedev

Image: US Open/Twitter


World number two Daniil Medvedev beat 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2021 final to win his maiden Grand Slam on Sunday. However, the Russian not only had the task of beating the world number one, as he also had to keep his nerves and mental strength when the crowd were booing and trying to heckle him, something that began when Medvedev had his first championship point, which he missed, and continued till the end. As a result, he lost the opportunity to finish the match when he was up at 5-2 in the third set before finally winning it 6-4 to seal the win. Consequently, netizens slammed the crowd for its disrespectful behaviour.

Netizens slam US Open crowd for booing Daniil Medvedev on match points

Several netizens said that the US Open crowd went too far as they showcased 'ridiculous behaviour.'

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that the fans usually stand up against Novak Djokovic due to his antics on the court, but was unsure as to what happened at that moment. It was just earlier in the match when the Serbian legend almost hit a ball girl in frustration after losing repeated points. It is such incidents that fans have often slammed Djokovic for; however, on this occasion, it seemed to go unnoticed with them hoping that he would claim history.

READ | Novak Djokovic breaks down in US Open final; 'love from fans more pleasing than 21st Slam'

Several other reactions from netizens slamming the US Open crowd can be seen below.

While some fans have pointed out fingers at the chair umpire for not doing anything, he did seem helpless. The umpire had requested the crowd to stop booing Daniil Medvedev on several occasions during championship points, but they just did not stop. The commentators, however, continued to pretend nothing was out of the ordinary and accused Medvedev of 'choking' as he hit two double faults back-to-back, clearly fazed by the crowd's distraction.

READ | Novak Djokovic lauds Daniil Medvedev on winning US Open, calls him 'deserving' champion

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 final review

Daniil Medvedev put out a masterclass performance against world number one Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Grand Slam title, thereby also preventing the 34-year old from winning the elusive Calendar Grand Slam. The world number two beat the Serbian legend 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, and at no stage seemed to put his foot off the gas. The only time when he seemed to have some nerves were on championship points when he had to battle the boo of the crowds while serving.

READ | Daniil Medvedev performs 'Dead Fish' celebration post US Open 2021 championship win: Watch
READ | US Open Men's Final: Bradley Cooper to Brad Pitt, many Hollywood stars turn up at the game
Tags: US Open, US Open Crowd, Daniil Medvedev
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND