Djokovic Death Threats Painted In Croatia As Serbian Faces Massive Backlash For Adria Tour

Tennis World No. 1 Novak Djokovic endured a rough week after the doomed Adria Tour saw several stars contract coronavirus. Organised by Novak Djokovic, the Adria Tour was majorly held in his native Serbia as well in neighbouring nations like Croatia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The event was called off after Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov confirmed he had tested positive for the virus. Since then, Novak Djokovic himself confirmed he tested positive for the virus, as he issued an apology for the ill-fated event. Others like Viktor Troicki, Borna Coric, Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, and coach Goran Ivanisevic, all confirmed they contracted the virus.

Amid the public backlash, according to reports, the Novak Djokovic death threats have been spotted in Croatia. Fans in Croatia slammed the Serbian tennis professional for his irresponsible tournament - which Djokovic admitted was held too soon - and also for ignoring social distancing guidelines. In the city of Split, Djokovic death threats have been sprayed on the walls by enraged fans. "Djokovic, die. Our wish is that you die. Greetings from Split. Die," was sprayed on a wall, as translated by RT. Djokovic was also criticised for sending the wrong message when he posted a video of him dancing topless in a nightclub on social media.

Djokovic coronavirus news: Serbian issues apology via social media

The Serbian was forced to issue a public apology for the Djokovic Adria Tour, which many suggest proved to be a hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic. "I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm," he wrote. "Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon. I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection."

Adria tour players with coronavirus

Djokovic's coach and former Wimbledon champion, Goran Ivanisevic, was the latest from the Djokovic Adria Tour to test positive for the virus. Ivanisevic's news comes just after three days the Word No. 1 tested positive himself. "Unfortunately after two negative tests in the last 10 days, I have just found out I have tested positive for Covid-19," Ivanisevic wrote in his Instagram post. He also confirmed that he felt good and did not exhibit any symptoms.

