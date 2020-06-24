Nick Kyrgios Rips Novak Djokovic, Calls Him 'stupid' After Retweeting Party Video: Watch

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrigios has shared a Novak Djokovic party video, calling the Serbian tennis player 'stupid'. Nick Kyrigios was speaking about the Novak Djokovic coronavirus news. The Novak Djokovic coronavirus news was made official on Tuesday, with both the tennis player and his wife testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Novak Djokovic-organised Adria Tour has been making the headlines ever since Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for COVID-19. The Adria Tour was strongly criticised for ignoring social distancing guidelines and safety norms. While Grigor Dimitrov was the first player playing at the event to test positive, since then Borna Ćorić and Viktor Troicki have tested positive as well, along with the Novak Djokovic coronavirus news.

Nick Kyrgios shares Djokovic party video, calls it ‘stupid’

Ever since the tournament took place, several tennis stars such as Australian Nick Kyrgios and British player Andy Murray have spoken about it. When the news of Grigor Dimitrov testing positive came to light, Nick Kyrgios had retweeted the Bulgarian’s statement. Calling the decision to go ahead with the Adria Tour as boneheaded, Nick Kyrgios wished a speedy recovery for the player. Nick Kyrgios also said that the coronavirus situation is not a joke and this is what happens when all safety protocols are disregarded.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

Nick Kyrgios has again spoken about the tournament after the Novak Djokovic coronavirus situation came to light. The Australian retweeted a Djokovic party video where the Serbian can be seen dancing topless at a recent party in Belgrade. In the video, Novak Djokovic can be seen partying along with other payers such as Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem.

Criticising the Serbian, Nick Kyrgios while sharing the video said that he’s never done anything as stupid or as irresponsible as the Djokovic party video. Ever since being posted, the Djokovic party video has garnered more than 1.5 million views. Nick Kyrgios also offered prayers to all the players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kyrgios and Djokovic are known to have never got along very well, with the former being considered tennis' 'Bad Boy', which is where his recent comments seem to be coming from. On the other hand, Djokovic is no stranger to controversy and is under more fire during the coronavirus pandemic, with some of his gestures or statements.

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

Novak Djokovic statement after testing positive for coronavirus

After the Novak Djokovic coronavirus made the news, the Serbian player issued a statement. In the statement, Novak Djokovic said that the tournament was held with good intentions, at a time when the virus had supposedly weakened. Djokovic also said that he believed that the conditions for hosting the tour had been met. Apologizing for the incident, Novak Djokovic said that he was extremely sorry for each individual case of infection and hoped it will not complicate anyone’s health situation. The tennis player revealed that he will be self-isolating for the next two weeks and will repeat the coronavirus test in 5 days.

Image courtesy: instagram/djokernole, instagram/k1ingkyrg1os