Dominic Thiem Girlfriend: Who Is Dominic Thiem Dating? Tennis Star Answers Fans' Query

After a triumphant season last year saw him make it to the Australian Open final, the French Open quarter-final, win his first Grand Slam title and reach the ATP Final, Dominic Thiem looked poised to become the first youngster to seriously threaten the big-three supremacy. However, with an early Round 4 exit at the Australian Open, a quarter-final loss in Qatar and a shocking first-round loss in Dubai, Thiem has struggled to get going in 2021. With a semi-final appearance at the Madrid Open, Thiem will be confident as he goes to Rome and then, to the French Open — the Slam where he has proven to be most consistent over the years.

Dominic Thiem girlfriend

Despite his woes on the court, Thiem's personal life has been on the up and up in 2021. After breaking up with his former flame, WTA player Kristina Mladenovic in November 2019, Thiem is said to have started a relationship with circus performer and dancer, Lili Paul-Roncalli in October 2020. Paul-Roncalli is most well known as the winner of the reality show Let's Dance. The Dominic Thiem girlfriend rumours were substantiated by Thiem himself. Talking to the press ahead of the Australian Open 2021, Thiem said, "The last few weeks have been very beautiful, but it's all totally new. At the moment I don't feel like saying anything else about it". Extremely private, the couple doesn't have any pictures together on social media and refrain from discussing each other.

Madrid Open 2021: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev

After a thrilling five-set victory over Alexander Zverev at the US Open 2020 finals, Dominic Thiem was the favourite to win the pair's clash at the Madrid Open semi-finals on May 8. However, with 6 aces and a massive 78% first serve win, Zverev avenged his defeat with a clinical 6-3, 6-4 win. This puts the Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev h2h at 8-3 in favour of Thiem.

Dominic Thiem belongs to which country?

Born in Wiener Neustadt, Austria on September 3, 1993, Dominic Thiem has continued to play for his home country throughout his career. Unlike other top tennis players who choose to shift base to tax havens like Monte Carlo among others, Thiem's permanent residence is still at Lichtenworth, Austria. Having reached a career-high ranking of 3, Thiem is the second-highest ranked male tennis player from Austria behind former World No. 1, Thomas Muster.

Dominic Thiem height in feet

According to the official ATP page, the Dominic Thiem height in feet is an impressive 6'1" or 185 cm.

Dominic Thiem net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Dominic Thiem net worth figure stands at $14 million. Of this, $28,163,125 come just from Thiem's ATP career prize money earnings. Besides this, Thiem has sponsorship deals with Adidas, Babolat, Bank Austria, Kia, Rolex, Red Bull, and Sky Sport. Thiem was 9th on the list of highest-paid tennis players from June 2019-June 2020 with earnings of $11.1 million in this period alone.

Disclaimer: The above Dominic Thiem net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Dominic Thiem Twitter and Lili Paul Roncali Instagram