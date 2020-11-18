Last Updated:

Dominic Thiem Reveals Novak Djokovic Inspiration That Helped Him Beat Rafael Nadal

US Open 2020 winner Dominic Thiem came out on top by defeating Grand Slam veteran Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals 2020 in London in an epic contest on Tuesday.

Dominic Thiem

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem pipped Grand Slam veteran Rafael Nadal on Tuesday in the ATP Finals 2020. Thiem mastered the tiebreaks once again as he registered a 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4) straight-sets win over the Spaniard. With the win, the 27-year-old has now advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing ATP Finals 2020 event.

Dominic Thiem storms into semi-finals of ATP Finals 2020

Dominic Thiem takes a page out of Novak Djokovic’s book to beat Nadal

Dominic Thiem saved two set points before converting his first set point to win the opening round. During the post-match press conference, Thiem remarked: “I try not to make many mistakes in the tiebreak.” Thiem referred to the same as taking a “page out of Novak Djokovic’s book”, considering the Serbian’s abilities to come up clutch in crunch situations.

Highlights from Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals 2020 clash

Dominic Thiem entered the ATP Finals 2020 with a 3-5 tie-break record in the season finale. The Austrian constantly attacked Rafael Nadal’s backhand, but a key adjustment with the forehand helped him surprise the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Thiem matched Nadal shot for shot in a highly entertaining encounter, with the King of Clay describing the game as "very equal". The 27-year-old kept his calm and delivered during the key moments to seal a semi-final berth on Tuesday.

Dominic Thiem's ATP ranking

Thiem won the US Open 2020 earlier this year to claim his first-ever Grand Slam. As of now, Thiem's ATP ranking is No. 3 and he's only behind the likes of Novak Djokovic (No. 1) and Rafael Nadal (No. 2). The 27-year-old Austrian star rose to the aforementioned ranking (also his career-best) on March 2 this year.

Dominic Thiem after defeating Rafael Nadal

ATP Finals 2020 Thursday match-ups

