Emma Raducanu Breaks Silence On Wimbledon Withdrawal; 'I Was Not Well Enough To Carry On'

18-year-old Emma Raducanu revealed why she retired in the middle of the match against Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon on Monday. Raducanu was visited by her trainer following which she left the court for a medical timeout. Eventually, the chair umpire announced the 338th-ranked Raducanu would not continue because of a health issue but did not specify the reason.

Emma Raducanu on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle and shared her statement on her shocking decision to not continue to play in the fourth round of Wimbledon. Raducanu, a wild card playing in her first Grand Slam tournament, was trailing Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 3-0 when she stopped midway through the game on Monday.

Notably, Emma Raducanu is the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon in the Open era. Deborah Jevans was the previous youngest British woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon at age 19 in 1979.

Emma Raducanu apologies to fans

In her official statement, Emma Raducanu revealed she started feeling dizziness at the end of the first set and was not able to breathe properly. The 18-year-old tennis player revealed that she decided to retire from the match after the medical team examined and advised her to not continue.

"I wanted to let everyone know that I am feeling much better this morning. First up, I want to congratulate Ajla on an incredible performance and I am sorry our match ended the way it did. I was playing the best tennis of my life in front of an amazing crowd this week and I think the whole experience caught up with me," wrote Emma Raducanu.

"At the end of the first set, after some super intense rallies, I started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy. The medical team advised me not to continue and although it felt like the hardest thing in the world not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on the court, I was not well enough to carry on," added Emma Raducanu. Read her statement here -

thank you for the support❤️ pic.twitter.com/C47TTvOQK9 — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) July 6, 2021

Serena Williams retire from Wimbledon's first-round Match

Earlier, veteran tennis star Serena Williams retired midwat in the first set of her game in the first-round at Wimbledon. Serena Williams was in complete control of the proceedings before she slipped and needed an examination on her left ankle. Serena Williams was on the ground before she was helped to her feet by the chair umpire.

While the former world number one did receive medical attention instantly but, she was in no position to continue as she seemed to be in excruciating pain and in the end, had no choice but to forfeit the match. The champion player was in tears and could barely move as she acknowledged the crowd who gave her a standing ovation.

