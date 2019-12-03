Roger Federer Has Revealed How Many Pairs Of Shoes He Owns

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is regarded by many as the greatest tennis player ever. The Tennis ace is a national hero in Switzerland. Federer who recently started a cooperation with a new shoe brand, revealed that he has 'few hundred' pairs of shoes and said he has 'enough space' for his footwear collection.

"You don't have to have 250 pairs of sneakers. I can tell you that. But I think obsession can definitely lead to some good things sometimes because you really follow something that you're really passionate about. And when you do that, passion doesn't feel like work. It's been more (of a) fun process. Of course, it can become excessive and then it becomes dangerous. Then you need to take a break. You need to take a step back with everything you do because if you do it too much you sometimes lose the fire," he said.

Federer admitted to being a fan of the shoe brand as he expressed his excitement on beginning his new innings he Swiss company. Such has been his popularity that the 38-year-old has gone on to become the face for Nike for over 20 years

"I have been a fan of the shoe brand and its products for a while. But after talking to the founders, I realised we have a lot more in common than just our Swiss roots. I am excited to be part of the team and to work on the future of a next-generation global sports brand," the Swiss maestro said. "It's not going to stop now. But thankfully I have enough space -- I feel like you can always use space for shoes, but I think have a few hundred for sure," Federer said. He further added that he didn't feel that working with the brand felt like work.

Roger Federer chooses between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer chose World No 1 Rafael Nadal over Novak Djokovic when he was asked about who is the better player between the two in a recent interview. When these top three players in the world are quizzed on one another, they usually come up with a diplomatic response. But surprisingly, Roger Federer did not hesitate to answer this question.

Federer stuck by the World No.1 and long-term rival Nadal. Federer defeated World No.2 Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals this year to ensure that the Spaniard ended the 2019 season as the No.1 even if he didn't win the tournament. Taking to a leading Mexican TV channel, Federer said that it is interesting to pick one tennis star as they both have entirely different careers. However, he chose Nadal for his incredible performance at the French Open and being World No.1 right now.

(With ANI Inputs)