Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Dominic Thiem: US Open 2020 Round Of 16 Live Streaming In India

World No.3 Dominic Thiem is all set to take on No.21 Felix Auger Aliassime for a place in the quarter-finals of US Open 2020 on Monday, September 7. The Austrian, who is vying for a first-ever Grand Slam title, has said to reporters that while Auger Aliassime had no "real weakness" in his game, "the only thing that he is missing is the experience". Thiem said that he hopes to turn this into an advantage for himself at their meeting.

Also Read | Roger Federer's Ex-coach Calls Swiss 'perfect', Claims Dominic Thiem Will End 'Big 3' Rule

No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem. 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime.



Monday's gonna be lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dxwmQSa6WN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2020

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open After Hitting Line Judge With Ball

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem preview

After the sudden exit of No.1 seed Novak Djokovic from US Open 2020, Thiem will be a favourite to win the US Open 2020 Men's singles title. Thiem has had an average year so far. He reached the final of the Australian Open, losing a five-set thriller 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 to Novak Djokovic. At the Rio Open in February, he lost the quarter-finals in straight sets to G. Mager, followed by a round of 32 defeat to Filip Krajinović at the recently concluded Cincinnati Masters.

However, he has been playing well at the US Open, defeating Spain's J.Munnar and Indian hopeful Sumit Nagal in straight sets in rounds 1 and 2. Thiem took on 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic in round three to set up this meeting with Auger Aliassime. He has previously been a finalist at the Roland Garros and a quarter-finalist at the US Open in 2018.

Felix Auger Aliassime, the 20-year-old from Canada, started his year at the ATP Cup where he lost in the quarter-finals to D. Lajovic. His best performances came at the ATP Rotterdam and Open 13, both of which he finished as the runner-up. In Grand Slams, Aliassime's best showing until now was at the 2019 Wimbledon championship where he advanced to the third round. With his win over Frenchman C. Moutet, he bettered his record to reach round four at Flushing Meadows. Aliassime also beat former World No.1 Andy Murray in round two. This will be Thiem and Aliassime's first meeting.

Also Read | Sumit Nagal Loses To Austrian Ace Dominic Thiem In Second Round, Exits US Open

US Open live streaming in India details

The US Open 2020 can be watched live on Star Sports Select 1/2. US Open live streaming in India will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Felix Auger Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem is slated to begin at 11:30 pm IST at the Arthur Ashe court.

Also Read | Thiem Admits Knowing Red Bull Isn't Allowed On Court After US Open Row

Image Credits: US Open Twitter