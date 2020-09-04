Sumit Nagal Loses To Austrian Ace Dominic Thiem In Second Round, Exits US Open

Sumit Nagal experienced an epic encounter at the court with a 3-6 3-6 2-6 thrashing on account of World No.3 Dominic Thiem as the Indian tennis prodigy exited the US Open on Thursday, September 3.

Confronting the second-seeded Austrian, Sumit Nagal lost in straight sets to Dominic Thiem, who celebrated his 27th birthday with a commendable performance at the Arthur Ashe stadium in the second round of the US Open.

Sumit Nagal put efforts to play

Australian Open 2020 finalist, Theim said that he had seen videos of Nagal's game and was aware of the Indian tennis star's ripping forehand. The Austrian player had come to court with a clear strategy of not giving Nagal a chance to play his forehand side.

As per reports, Nagal was broken early but he kept Thiem under pressure creating as many as five chances to break back in the fifth game that endured 10 minutes.

Nagal played an energetic game with stinging strokes but Theim outshined the Indian tennis player with his superior gaming tactics and remarkable ease. Thiem wrapped up the match effortlessly even as Nagal continued discovering winners here and there. Nagal contended energetically and spared a match point but the young Indian's best was not sufficient to win over Theim.

Sumit Nagal created history on Tuesday, September 1 as he became the first Indian since 2013 to enter the second round of the ongoing US Open. He stormed into the second round of the Grand Slam by defeating United States' Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to play further into the tournament. In addition to this, the 23-year-old tennis player has become the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the last seven years.

(With PTI inputs)

