French Open 2020 Nadal Vs Schwartzman Semi-final Live Stream In India, Preview And H2H

Rafael Nadal continues his quest for his 13th French Open title as he advanced to the semi-finals of French Open 2020 after a quarter-final win over Jannik Sinner on Wednesday. The victory was also Nadal's 100th win on the clay surface. The World No.2 now faces 12th seed Diego Schwartzman on Friday, October 9. Here are the details regarding the Nadal vs Schwartzman live streaming and Nadal vs Schwartzman head to head record.

Also read: Rafael Nadal Blasts French Open Organisers For 'dangerous Night Life' Post QF Win

Nadal vs Schwartzman live streaming: All you need to know about Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman French Open 2020 performance so far

Rafael Nadal has been in outstanding form at the French Open 2020 so far and is yet to drop a set in the tournament. Till now, Nadal has beaten his opponents in three sets and once again, he will look to do the same against his semi-final opponent. For Diego Schwartzman, the French Open 2020 has nothing been short of exceptional. The Argentinian comes into the semi-final match after beating one of the tournament favourites and reigning US Open champion, Dominic Thiem on Tuesday.

Also read: Novak Djokovic Hits Ball Towards Line Judge AGAIN At French Open 2020: Watch

This will be Schwartzman's maiden semi-final appearance in any Grand Slam tournament. So far, Nadal and Schwartzman have looked sharper in the current conditions although Nadal will start as a favourite versus Schwartzman, given his record at the tournament.

Also Read: Nadia Podoroska 1st Female Qualifier Into French Open Semifinals

Nadal vs Schwartzman live streaming: Nadal vs Schwartzman head to head

Speaking about the Nadal vs Schwartzman head to head record, the Spaniard clearly holds a huge advantage over his semi-final opponent. Nadal leads Schwartzman 9-1. The record on the clay surface also favours Nadal who is 4-1 up against Schwartzman. Recently at the Italian Open 2020, Schwartzman got his first victory over Nadal and that too in straight sets. The 12th seed will have to replicate the same form he showed at Italian Open to beat the 'King of Clay' at the French Open 2020.

Also Read: French Open Glance: Kenin-Kvitova, Swiatek-Podoroska In SFs

Nadal vs Schwartzman live streaming and Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman live in India

Coming to the French Open 2020 live telecast, the match will be shown on TV for the tennis audience in India. Fans can watch the Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman live in India on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 2 at 9:00 pm IST. Fans who wish to catch Nadal vs Schwartzman live streaming can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image Source: Roland Garros / Instagram