French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic Vs M Yyer 1st Round Live Streaming In India, Full Preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is all set to start off his French Open 2020 campaign against Sweden's Mikael Ymer. The two will face off in the first round at French Open 2020 on September 29. This will be the first meeting between Djokovic and Ymer and as such, the odds will all be stacked in favour of Djokovic. Here's our Novak Djokovic vs M Ymer preview and Djokovic vs Ymer live streaming details.

French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Mikael Ymer preview

Novak Djokovic has had an outstanding year professionally. So far, his win-loss record clocks in at 36-1. Up until his US Open disqualification, the Serb had not lost a single game the entire year. Even his one loss was not a loss that came about as a result of being outplayed by his opponent buy as a result of a code violation.

Coming into French Open 2020, Djokovic will have his Italian Open 2020 win on clay behind him. He will hope to win his second Grand Slam in this year after having won the Australian Open in February. A win here will put Djokovic at 18 Slams; one behind Nadal and two behind Federer.

Clay is, by far, not Djokovic's preferred surface. He has only won one title at the French Open despite being in the final four times. He has also never been able to defeat the 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal, on the surface. Of Joker's three finals losses, two came against Rafa. His only win here came against Andy Murray. Moreover, Djokovic has never crashed out of the French Open in round one.

Looking to cause a major upset by toppling Djokovic in French Open 2020 is Sweden's Mikael Ymer. Ymer has had a good year so far. His win-loss record reads 10-10. He started out his year with a round two appearance at the Australian Open, where he lost to Karen Khachanov. At the US Open, he crashed out in the first round to Serbian F. Krajinović. Ymer was unable to qualify for the pre-French Open 2020 clay-court event, the Italian Open.

Novak Djokovic vs M Ymer live streaming

Novak Djokovic vs M Ymer round one will be televised live on Sony Six. Novak Djokovic vs M Ymer live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website. Novak Djokovic vs M Ymer live scores can be followed on French Open 2020's website.

