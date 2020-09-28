French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal Vs E Gerasimov 1st Round Live Streaming In India, Preview

French Open 2020 is finally up and running but Andy Murray has already packed his bags after being handed a defeat in the first round by Stan Wawrinka. Murray lost his opening match to Wawrinka 6-1, 6-3, 6-2. The tournament got underway with only 1,000 spectators per day owing to the worsening COVID-19 condition in Paris. While Murray made his exit from the event, Rafael Nadal will be taking the court on Monday to play his opening round against Egor Gerasimov.

Nadal vs Gerasimov live streaming: Rafael Nadal vs E Gerasimov preview

The Rafael Nadal vs E Gerasimov French Open 2020 match will see these two facing each other for the first time. While Rafael Nadal has lifted 12 French Open titles, after failing to reach the main draw thrice Gerasimov will be making his maiden appearance. Rafael Nadal vs E Gerasimov at French Open 2020 very much favours the defending champion and he is largely tipped to register a win.

Day 2️⃣ is here and there's lots to see...



Where will you be tuning in from today?#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 28, 2020

French Open 2020: Nadal vs Gerasimov live streaming and French Open live in India

Coming to the French Open 2020 live telecast, fans can watch Rafael Nadal vs E Gerasimov on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 2 at 7 pm IST. Fans who wish to catch French Open live in India and Nadal vs Gerasimov live streaming can logon to Disney+ Hotstar.

French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal eyes Roger Federer's record

Apart from defending the crown, Rafael Nadal also has a chance to equal Roger Federer's record. The Swiss, who is out of French Open 2020 with a knee injury, currently holds a record of 20 Grand Slam titles and if Nadal does win his 13th French Open title, he will also have 20 Grand Slam titles to his name. The only man who stands in way of Nadal making history is Novak Djokovic, who is eyeing his 18th title. Novak Djokovic won five of the seven major titles to raise his tally to 17 before being disqualified at the US Open for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball while walking to a changeover.

Image source: Roland Garros Instagram