French Open 2020: Where To Watch In India, Middle East, North Africa And South Africa?

As the French Open 2020 got underway on Sunday, millions of fans across the world will be looking to watch the 'King of Clay', Rafael Nadal on the road to making history with a 13th title at the tournament, or perhaps watch World No.1 Novak Djokovic win his second French Open title and complete a second 'Career Slam'. Also in line for a record at the French Open 2020 is this year's US Open 2020 winner, Dominic Thiem. A win in Paris this year will mean a second straight Grand Slam win for the Austrian, and his first French Open title. Here are the French Open live streaming details for India, the Middle East and South Africa.

Also Read | Fernando Verdasco Out Of French Open For Positive COVID Test

Day 2️⃣ is here and there's lots to see...



Where will you be tuning in from today?#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 28, 2020

Also Read | Wawrinka Routs Murray In Slam Champ Matchup At French Open 2020

French Open live streaming details

The French Open 2020 can be watched live on TV or on streaming services across the globe. Depending on where you live, the streaming services may be paid or free to air. According to the official Roland Garros website, all the French Open 2020 matches will be available on Eurosport across Europe. For fans living in the Middle-East or North Africa, the popular streaming service 'beIN' will be offering French Open live streaming while beIN Sports channel would be broadcasting the event on television. It will be a paid service.

For South African and sub-Saharan African fans, the TV channel SuperSport will offer paid television coverage of the French Open 2020. Meanwhile, Canal+, a French television channel will also offer a paid French Open live streaming service on mobile devices for South Africa and other Sub-Saharan countries.

Also Read | French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic Vs M Yyer 1st Round Live Streaming In India, Full Preview

French Open 2020: How to watch the French Open live in India?

For Indian fans who want to enjoy the French Open live in India, the Star Sports Network will provide French Open live streaming services. The matches will all be televised on Star Sports Select, which is a paid service. There will be no free to air channel providing coverage to the French Open 2020 in India. For fans who prefer to stream their matches, Star Sports' online platform, Disney+ Hotstar will be providing full French Open 2020 coverage in India.

Also Read | Kvitova Beats Dodin Under New Roof To Reach Second Round

Image Credits: Roland Garros Twitter