French Open 2021 Draw: Fans Mock US Open For Predicting Daniil Medvedev's Finals Finish

An exciting fortnight of play awaits tennis fans as the slightly delayed French Open 2021 gets underway on May 30. As it so happens Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the 'Big Three' of men's tennis, will find themselves in the same half of a draw for the first time in history - meaning that only one can make it to the finals. With a record 21st Men's Singles Grand Slam title on the line for Federer and Nadal and an equally rare chance of becoming the first among the three to complete a double career Grand Slam for Djokovic and Federer, the competition will be fiercer than ever before.

French Open 2021 draw: Medvedev favourite to reach final opposite Big Three?

As the World No. 1, 3 and 8 fight it out on one side, the other half of the French Open 2021 draw will have the up and comers, thirsty to prove themselves, battle for a spot in the finals. World No.6 Alexander Zverev, No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 4 Dominic Thiem and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev are the potential finalists on the other side. While going solely by the Daniil Medvedev ranking, one could be led to believe that the 2-time Grand Slam finalist would be the favourite to make it to the final at the French Open this year, the Russian's clay court records are not inspiring in any way or form.

Perhaps choosing to turn a blind eye to the fact that Medvedev has never made it past Round 1 at the French Open, the US Open Instagram page's prediction that the No. 2 seed will be a finalist at Roland Garros this year - beating out Thiem and Tsitsipas who are far better clay players - has earned them a number of snarky comments from fans on the social media site. To be fair, the post only predicts how Medvedev, among others, might reach the final without suggesting at all that he will. Here are some fan reactions from the US Open post.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head to head

The current Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head to head stands at 6-1 in favour of the Russian. Six of the seven meetings between the two players - including their last encounter at the Australian Open 2021 semi-final - have come on hard courts. Their sole match on clay, at the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters was won by Medvedev in three sets. However, with his repeated failures at the French Open compared to Tsitsipas' affinity for clay, Medvedev will be on the backfoot if he meets the Greek here.

French Open 2021 schedule

Here is the final French Open 2021 schedule:

May 30 - June 1: 1st Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 2 - 3: 2nd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 4 - 5: 3rd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 6 - 7: 4th Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 8 -9: Quarter-Final - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 10: Semi-Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 11: Semi-Final - Men’s Singles; Final - Women’s Doubles

June 12: Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 13: Final - Men’s Singles

Image Credits: Stefanos Tsitsipas & Daniil Medvedev Twitter