French Open 2021 Draw Stuns Fans; Nadal, Federer And Djokovic INCREDIBLY In The Same Half

A rare phenomenon at the French Open 2021 draw promises fans some high octane clashes in the final rounds of the Slam. With all Slams except Wimbledon using the ATP rankings as the direct source for seeding players, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer find themselves in the same half of the French Open 2021 draw for the first time in Grand Slam history. This will make for an interesting series, as with multiple records on the line and history to be made, each of the three men are expected to give it everything they have to make it to the final.

Rafa. Roger. Novak. All in the top half.



Yes, you read that right and it's going to be wild. Find out who has the best path on the men's side 👇#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021

French Open 2021 draw will see pre-final 'Big Three' matchup

With a possible record 21st slam on the line and a final that, unlike last year, will feature just one of the 'Big Three', this year's French Open is set to be one of the most thrilling ones in recent years. After spending over a year trailing behind Novak Djokovic at No.2, the Rafael Nadal ranking slipped up to No.3 earlier this year. This rather novel happening has led to a unique draw at the French Open, where the World No.1 and No.3 will clash - most probably in a semi-final of epic proportions.

Also joining them will be Roger Federer, currently ranked 8th, who could have ended up in the other half of the draw but serendipitously fell into this half. Not a favourite at the tournament by far, Federer is set to meet Djokovic in the quarter-finals if the two of them manage to make it that far. Challenging them on their side of the draw will be youngsters Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will be the potential finalists on the other side.

Novak Djokovic vs Federer head to head

The final comparison of the 'Big Three', the Djokovic vs Federer head to head currently stands at 27-23 in favour of Djokovic. Despite it being his favourite, Djokovic only has a slim 20–18 lead over Federer on hardcourts. Djokovic also leads 3–1 on grass courts - a Federer speciality - while both men are tied at 4–4 on clay, which is not a preferred venue for either player. The last match between the two was at the Australian Open 2020 semi-final, won by Djokovic in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic head to head

The Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic head to head currently stands at 29-28 in favour of the Serbian. While Novak Djokovic leads with a massive 20-7 margin on hard courts, Nadal has a distinct advantage over Djokovic on his surface of choice, clay, having won 19 of their 26 meetings on the surface. The pair stand at an equal 2-2 on Grass Courts. The last time the two met each other was on the clay at the Rome Masters final that Nadal won in three sets.

French Open 2021 schedule

May 30 - June 1: 1st Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 2 - 3: 2nd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 4 - 5: 3rd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 6 - 7: 4th Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 8 -9: Quarter-Final - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 10: Semi-Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 11: Semi-Final - Men’s Singles; Final - Women’s Doubles

June 12: Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 13: Final - Men’s Singles

Image Credits: Rome Masters and Geneva Open