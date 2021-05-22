French Open 2021 Live Stream And Telecast: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada And France?

The French Open is back in 2021 in May-June after the iconic Grand Slam was postponed to September-October last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Rafael Nadal will hope to win his 14th French Open title this year and by doing so he will also hope to cement his legacy as the greatest player of all time. If the King of Clay wins the French Open yet again, he will get past Roger Federer in the total number of Grand Slams won. Both Nadal and Federer currently hold 20 Grand Slam titles while their arch-rival Novak Djokovic holds 18. Ahead of the French Open 2021, here is the French Open live streaming details of the UK, USA, Canada and France.

French Open 2021 tournament details

The French Open 2021 tournament begins on Sunday, May 30 and runs until Sunday, June 13. The event was pushed back by a week due to various Covid-19 restrictions in line with government advice but is expected to go ahead as planned. Meanwhile, qualifying for French Open 2021 begins on Monday, May 24 and lasts until Friday, May 28.

French Open live in UK

Fans can watch the French Open live in UK on ITV4 and online via ITV Hub while certain matches including the finals will be shown on the main ITV channel. Eurosport will also show live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player. If fans in the UK want to have access to Eurosport Player, it costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year. Meanwhile, Eurosport is also available via Amazone Prime Video.

French Open where to watch in USA

For fans wondering where to watch French Open 2021 in USA can do so on the Tennis Channel, the official broadcast channel in the USA. The French Open 2021 will also be available on select Bally Sports regional networks. Meanwhile, fans can also stream the French Open 2021 live on Peacock for free. And that is not it as fans in the USA can also cheer for their favourite tennis stars by watching the games live on the NBC Sports app.

French Open live telecast in Canada

For fans wondering where to watch French Open 2021 in Canada can do so on Réseau des sports (RDS) and its sister English sports channel The Sports Network (TSN), the official channels for the French Open live telecast in Canada. Both channels offer paid TV streaming subscriptions.

French Open live telecast in France

French fans wondering where to watch French Open 2021 can do so on France TV, on television or online. The fans can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Video. The Amazon Prime Video subscription costs € 5.99 or $ 5.99 per month.