French Open 2021 Live Telecast In India, Prize Money, Schedule And All You Need To Know

Postponed by a week due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis the French Open 2021 is set to begin on May 30 from Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France. Coming into this season, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal, the reigning champion and 13-time winner at the French Open. With the Rafael Nadal Grand Slams count tied at 20 each with Roger Federer, the Phillippe-Chatrier Court could play host to a Men's singles Grand Slam record if the Spaniard were to win again. Meanwhile, the Women's draw will see Polish teen sensation, Iga Swiatek defend her title just weeks after her blistering 6-0, 6-0 win at the Italian Open.

How to watch the French Open live in India?

This year, fans who wish to follow the French Open live in India on TV can choose to do so on the Star Sports network. The Slam will also be streamed live on Star Sport's Disney+Hotstar platform in India. The live scores and updates for the tournament will be available on the social media handles and website of the French Open.

French Open 2021 prize money

Despite the huge drop in revenue from ticketing and sponsorship, the French Open 2021 prize money is expected to remain almost the same as the amount offered in 2020. The tournament's total prize fund of €34,367,215 should be divided equally among Men and Women's singles and doubles players as well as mixed doubles participants. Guy Forget, Tournament Director at Roland Garros stressed the organization's unending support for lower-level players - a major talking point in the world of tennis, especially now with the pandemic.

Ahead of the Slam, Forget said "In light of the current situation, we are proud to have once again opted for a philanthropic prize fund, which allows us to support the players who have been severely affected by the health crisis, financially speaking". This means that singles players who fail to move past Rounds 1 and 2 will take home €60,000 and €84,000 respectively. Meanwhile, from round three onwards, players will take home almost 10% less than what they would have last year. The champions will both receive €1,400,000 while the runners-up will take home a hefty €750,000.

French Open schedule

While the order of play for the French Open 2021 has not been announced yet, it is expected that it will be similar to that of last year. The qualifying rounds of the tournament will take place from May 24-28, with the main rounds beginning on May 30. The Men's singles final will take place, as is customary, on a Sunday, with the Ladies Singles finals being wrapped up the day before, along with the Men's doubles. The tentative French Open schedule should be released on Sunday, May 23.

Image Credits: French Open Twitter