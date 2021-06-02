French Open 2021 Set To See A First-time Finalist In Men's Singles And Here Is How

The French Open 2021 schedule stunned fans across the world as incredibly Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer landed in the same half of the draw. This means that only one of the 'Big Three' can reach the finals with the other finalist spot wide open for a number of players. But after the first round results, it seems that the French Open 2021 will also have a new finalist.

French Open 2021 first-round results: Here is why French Open 2021 will have a new finalist

The French Open 2021 has gotten off to a great start with most of the favourites progressing to the next round. 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal beat 21-year old Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 and will now face France's Richard Gasquet in the second round. Similarly, 18-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic beat USA's Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 and will now face Pablo Cuevas in the next round.

Meanwhile, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer also had a promising return to a Grand Slam as he beat Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3. The Swiss Maestro will now face 2014 US Open Champion Marin Cilic in the second round. The way the French Open 2021 draw is set up Djokovic and Federer could potentially meet in the quarter-finals and the winner of that match could potentially face Nadal in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the draw, shocking results in the first round have resulted in the tournament becoming wide open. Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem lost to Spain's Pablo Andujar in an epic five-set match. The Spanish veteran recovered from two sets to love deficit for the first time in his career over a top five star in the ATP rankings as he beat Thiem 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. With former French Open finalist Thiem knocked out and only one of the 'Big Three' potentially being able to reach the French Open 2021 finals, a new finalist is inevitable.

How to watch French Open live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch French Open live in India on television can tune into the Star Sports Network. The French Open 2021 can also be streamed live on Star Sports' Disney+ Hotstar platform in India. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the tournament will be available on the social media handles and website of the French Open, ATP and WTA.