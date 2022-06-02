French Open 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch Semifinal Matches In India, UK And US?

With the Quarterfinal stage of the French Open 2022 done and dusted, the focus now shifts to the French Open semifinal with the matchup being already decided. In the Women's singles category, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face Daria Kasatkina while Coco Gauff will take on Martina Trevisan. In the men's doubles category, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop will hope to overthrow 12th-seeded Jean-Julier Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo, while Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig take on Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos will play another semifinal. Here are the French Open live streaming details

How to watch French Open 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the French Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All the games will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX SD/HD. French Open live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.

The doubles match of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop vs Jean-Julier Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo will begin at 4:30 pm while the other semi-final matches featuring Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig vs Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos will begin no earlier than 4:50 pm. Coming to the Women's singles semi-final, Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina match will begin at 6:30 pm, while th other semifinal featuring Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan will begin no earlier than 7:45 pm

How to watch French Open 2022 semifinal in US?

Fans in the US can watch all the action of the French Open 2022 live on CNBC, Tennis Channel or Bally Sports. Meanwhile, the live stream of the matches can also be watched on Peacock TV. The Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop vs Jean-Julier Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo clash will begin no earlier than 7:00 AM ET on Thursday, June 2. The Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig vs Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos will begin no earlier than 7:15 AM The Women's singles match between Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina will start at 8: AM IST, while Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan match will begin no early than 10:15 AM

French Open 2022 live stream details in UK

Tennis fans in the UK wanting to watch the French Open 2022 live can tune in to Eurosport, which will bring the live coverage of the tournament to more than 50 European territories. The Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop vs Jean-Julier Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo clash will begin no earlier than 12:00 PM, while Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig vs Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos will begin no earlier than 12:25 pm The Women's singles match between Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina will start at 2:00 AM IST, while Coco Gauff vs Martina Trevisan match will begin no early than 3:25 PM