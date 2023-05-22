French Open 2023: Draw, Schedule, How To Watch In India, Prize Money- Everything To Know

The second Grand Slam tournament of the year, the French Open 2023, kicked off with the Qualifying round on Monday, May 22. Fans await to see tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz, 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and last year’s finalist Casper Ruud in action with others at the Roland Garros. Heading into the much-anticipated major championships, here’s every key detail you need to know about French Open 2023.

When will the French Open 2023 Draw take place?

The French Open 2023 singles draw is slated to be held on Thursday, May 25. The draw for the doubles event will be held on Sunday, May 28.

ALSO READ | French Open: Competing Players To Be Offered Protection Against Online Harassment

French Open 2023: Full Schedule, Date & Time

French Open 2023 will be held from May 28 to June 11 at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France. The Qualifying round for Roland Garros kicked on May 22 and will conclude on May 26. Having said that, here’s the full schedule for the French Open 2023.

Qualifying

Date: Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26

Time:

Monday to Wednesday - 10 am local time/1:30 pm IST

Thursday and Friday - 11 am local time/2:30 pm IST

Main Draw

Date: Sunday, May 28 to Sunday, June 11

Time:

11 am or 12 pm local time/2:30 pm or 3:30 pm IST at Court Philippe-Chatrier

11 am local time/2:30 pm IST starts for other courts

Doubles Final

Date: Saturday, June 10

Time: After the women’s singles final

Singles Final

Date: Sunday, June 11

Time: Not before 3 pm local time/6:30 pm IST

ALSO READ | Let's Have A Look At Some Of Rafael Nadal's Epic Moments At The French Open Through The Years

French Open 2023: How to watch Roland Garros 2023 in India, US & UK?

Tennis fans in India can tune into Sony Ten to watch the live broadcast of the French Open 2023. In the US, fans can watch the tournament on NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, and Bally Sports. Meanwhile, Eurosport will broadcast the Roland Garros 2023 in Europe, whereas france.tv sport and Prime Video broadcast the match in France.

Roland Garros 2023: What is the prize money for French Open 2023?

The winner of the singles events at French Open 2023 will take home a grand total of €2,300,000/INR 20,60,13,300. Meanwhile, the winner of the doubles events at Roland Garros will win €590,000/INR5,28,46,890. Here's the complete prize money list and the points to be awarded at the Grand Slam tournament, as revealed by the ATP Tour.

Singles

Winner: €2,300,000 / 2,000 points

Finalist: €1,150,000 / 1,200 points

Semi-finalist: €630,000 / 720 points

Quarter-finalist: €400,000 / 360 points

Round of 16: €240,000 / 180 points

Round of 32: €142,000 / 90 points

Round of 64: €97,000 / 45 points

Round of 128: €69,000 / 10 points

Doubles (€ per team)