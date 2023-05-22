French Open 2023: Draw, Schedule, How To Watch In India, Prize Money- Everything To Know

Quick links:
Image: AP
The second Grand Slam tournament of the year, the French Open 2023, kicked off with the Qualifying round on Monday, May 22. Fans await to see tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz, 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and last year’s finalist Casper Ruud in action with others at the Roland Garros. Heading into the much-anticipated major championships, here’s every key detail you need to know about French Open 2023.
The French Open 2023 singles draw is slated to be held on Thursday, May 25. The draw for the doubles event will be held on Sunday, May 28.
ALSO READ | French Open: Competing Players To Be Offered Protection Against Online Harassment
French Open 2023 will be held from May 28 to June 11 at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France. The Qualifying round for Roland Garros kicked on May 22 and will conclude on May 26. Having said that, here’s the full schedule for the French Open 2023.
Date: Monday, May 22 to Friday, May 26
Time:
Date: Sunday, May 28 to Sunday, June 11
Time:
Date: Saturday, June 10
Time: After the women’s singles final
Date: Sunday, June 11
Time: Not before 3 pm local time/6:30 pm IST
ALSO READ | Let's Have A Look At Some Of Rafael Nadal's Epic Moments At The French Open Through The Years
Tennis fans in India can tune into Sony Ten to watch the live broadcast of the French Open 2023. In the US, fans can watch the tournament on NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, and Bally Sports. Meanwhile, Eurosport will broadcast the Roland Garros 2023 in Europe, whereas france.tv sport and Prime Video broadcast the match in France.
The winner of the singles events at French Open 2023 will take home a grand total of €2,300,000/INR 20,60,13,300. Meanwhile, the winner of the doubles events at Roland Garros will win €590,000/INR5,28,46,890. Here's the complete prize money list and the points to be awarded at the Grand Slam tournament, as revealed by the ATP Tour.